^

Sports

Fajardo, Quiambao, Morado-De Guzman to get citations at PSA Awards

Philstar.com
January 12, 2025 | 2:04pm
Fajardo, Quiambao, Morado-De Guzman to get citations at PSA Awards
From left: Kevin Quiambao, Jia Morado-de Guzman and June Mar Fajardo
(Philstar.com / Martin Ramos ; Instagram / Jia Morado; PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- Three individuals who excelled in their respective fields in the year just passed will be given with distinction in the San Miguel Corporation-Philippine Sportswriters Association (SMC-PSA) Awards Night at the Manila Hotel two weeks from now.

PBA star June Mar Fajardo, collegiate prodigy Kevin Quiambao, and volleyball celebrity Jia Morado-De Guzman are going to be the recipients of a special award from the country’s sports writing fraternity during its January 27 gala night.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo and the 23-year-old Quiambao are hailed as the 2024 Mr. Basketball (pro and amateur), while the 5-foot-7 Morado-De Guzman, one of the country’s top setters, will be bestowed the title Ms. Volleyball.

The three are part of the distinguished honor roll to be cited by the oldest media organization in the country in its traditional awards gathering co-presented by ArenaPlus, Cignal, and MediaQuest.

Gymnast idol Carlos Yulo leads the pack of awardees as he’ll be conferred with the 2024 Athlete of the Year honor for his remarkable feat of winning the country’s first ever Olympic double gold during the Paris Games.

The night of nostalgia and celebration won’t be possible without the backing of the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, PLDT/Smart, Senator Bong Go, and Januarius Holdings, with support from the PBA, PVL, 1-Pacman Party List, AcroCity, Rain or Shine, and Akari.

Fajardo had been the recipient several times of the Mr. Basketball honor in the past, while Quiambao and Morado-De Guzman are receiving the award for the first time.

The 35-year-old Fajardo reset his own record last year when he won the PBA Most Valuable Player award for the eighth time, while leading San Miguel to back-to-back Finals stint including winning the Commissioner’s Cup crown. He was also a part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that reached the semifinals of the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia.

The 6-foot-7 Quiambao for his part, remained as the biggest thing in college basketball by guiding De La Salle to back-to-back UAAP finals appearances and winning MVP honors for two straight seasons. Like Fajardo, KQ is also part of the Gilas pool that competed in both the FIBA Olympic and Asia Cup qualifiers.

And Morado-De Guzman? The former Ateneo stalwart served as skipper and steady anchor of Alas Pilipinas’ bronze medal finishes in the SEA Women’s V. League series, where she was named Best Setter together in the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup.

Past winners of the special awards include Scottie Thompson, Arwind Santos, Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Thirdy Ravena, Mark Caguioa, among others, along with volleybelles Alyssa Valdez, Mika Reyes, Dawn Macandili, Alyja Daphne Santiago, Sisi Rondina and Tots Carlos.

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tuffin keys Phoenix's escape act vs Rain or Shine

Tuffin keys Phoenix's escape act vs Rain or Shine

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Ken Tuffin saved the day for the Phoenix, nailing a game-winning putback with 0.7 seconds left to tow the Fuel Masters over...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga squeak past FiberXers for fourth straight win

Tropang Giga squeak past FiberXers for fourth straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The TNT Tropang Giga won their fourth straight game in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, escaping the Converge FiberXers,...
Sports
fbtw
Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

Abando, Ildefonso beef up SGA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Former international imports Rhenz Abando and Dave Ildefonso headlined the latest additions to the Strong Group Athletics...
Sports
fbtw
Sinag Liga Asya unfolds

Sinag Liga Asya unfolds

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Sinag Liga Asya has launched another tournament for the further growth and development of Philippine basketball, partnering...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao in Korea to join KBL squad

Quiambao in Korea to join KBL squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
The Filipino representation in Korea is now complete after the arrival of former UAAP star Kevin Quiambao from La Salle Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hoey stumbles with 70, slips to joint 29th

Hoey stumbles with 70, slips to joint 29th

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rico Hoey faced a tougher challenge at the Wai?alae Country Club course on moving day, settling for an even-par 70 that dropped...
Sports
fbtw
ZOL Esports comes up short in Predator League 2025 Valorant tilt

ZOL Esports comes up short in Predator League 2025 Valorant tilt

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
All-FIlipino Valorant team ZOL Esports failed to claim the Predator Shield in the Asia-Pacific Predator League 2025 Valorant...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang rekindles rivalry with Aoki in ONE Championship Japan card

Folayang rekindles rivalry with Aoki in ONE Championship Japan card

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
After more than a year away from the ONE Championship ring, Filipino mixed martial arts legend Eduard Folayang will be back...
Sports
fbtw
Cunningham triple-double leads Pistons over Raptors

Cunningham triple-double leads Pistons over Raptors

3 hours ago
Cade Cunningham's 23-point triple-double propelled the Detroit Pistons to a bounce-back NBA victory on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Zheng, Andreeva win as rain lashes Australian Open on day one

Zheng, Andreeva win as rain lashes Australian Open on day one

3 hours ago
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen overcame a sluggish start to blast into the Australian Open second round Sunday as storms caused...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with