^

Sports

All eyes on delos Santos as Philippine Open returns to spotlight

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 11:27pm
All eyes on delos Santos as Philippine Open returns to spotlight
Justin Delos Santos
Instagram / Singapore Open

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippine Open set to return as a highlight of the Asian Tour, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos is not just aiming to make an impression — he’s determined to win.

A seasoned Japan Golf Tour campaigner, delos Santos brings both experience and confidence to his first-ever appearance at the prestigious tournament, which comes off the wraps on January 23 at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course in Carmona, Cavite.

At 29, delos Santos is no stranger to high-level competition. Since embarking on the Japan circuit in 2019, he has steadily built his reputation, highlighted by a career-best third-place finish in the 2022 For the Players By the Players tournament.

Having also competed on the Asian Tour, delos Santos now returns to the regional stage with added grit and determination.

“I always enter a tournament to win,” said delos Santos, exuding unshakable self-belief.

Delos Santos, however, faces a formidable field, led by reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin and former Japan Open champion Aguri Iwasaki. With a prize pool of $500,000, the competition will be fierce, and the 72-hole championship demands both mental and physical endurance.

Delos Santos knows the odds but views the challenge as an opportunity to etch his name into the tournament's storied history.

“It would be a special tournament to win,” said delos Santos, reflecting on the significance of the Philippine Open’s revival. He is scheduled to arrive on January 18, dedicating himself to rigorous training and studying the intricate Masters layout to gain a strategic edge.

The course, renowned for its hazard-heavy design, will test every aspect of a player’s game.

Delos Santos, with an average driving distance of 297 yards, is well-equipped to match the power of the Tour’s biggest hitters. However, precision and strategy will be crucial, especially on the reconfigured par-4 holes Nos. 4 and 15, which now demand pinpoint accuracy to challenging pin positions.

The three-inch rough and fast, undulating greens add further complexity, ensuring that every shot will require a balance of power and finesse. January’s prevailing winds will amplify the challenge, forcing players to adapt their strategies on the fly.

What could set delos Santos apart is his adaptability and mental toughness — traits honed through years of competing in Japan’s high-pressure golf circuit. Known for his consistency and ability to rise in critical moments, he is well-suited to the unpredictable conditions that the Masters course is likely to present.

Moreover, his familiarity with Asian Tour dynamics gives him an edge in navigating the intense competition.

The home crowd could also play a pivotal role in spurring delos Santos to excel. Representing the Philippines on such a grand stage brings both pressure and pride, but delos Santos appears more than ready to embrace the moment.

While much of the spotlight shines on delos Santos, he is not the only Filipino star vying for glory. Former champion Miguel Tabuena, three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que and rising star Justin Quiban are among the local contenders with strong chances. Philippine Golf Tour standouts such as Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla and Rupert Zaragosa, along with new Asian Tour card holder Sean Ramos, also bring depth to the home team’s challenge.

The Philippine Open, long considered a cornerstone of the Asian golfing calendar, offers a rare chance for local players to shine on the international stage. For delos Santos, the tournament is more than just a competition — it’s a homecoming, a chance to inspire the next generation and an opportunity to assert himself among the sport’s elite.

GOLF

JUSTIN DELOS SANTOS

PHILIPPINE OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSC to expand youth program

PSC to expand youth program

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
There’s a lot on PSC chairman Dicky Bachmann’s plate for the new year but the challenge to get things done is...
Sports
fbtw
Zverev vows to win it all this time

Zverev vows to win it all this time

23 hours ago
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev insisted Friday he has the mindset to win a first Grand Slam – but admitted Jannik Sinner...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots hold on

Hotshots hold on

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Overcoming another sloppy finish amid Terrafirma’s serious upset bid, the Hotshots extracted a much-needed 89-84 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowlers bow out

Philippine bowlers bow out

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Filipino bowling ace Grace Gella’s magical run in the IBF World Cup in Hong Kong ended yesterday after falling to a...
Sports
fbtw
PTA general assembly set

PTA general assembly set

23 hours ago
What’s in store for Philippine taekwondo for the year 2025 and beyond – its directions, goals and expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiambao in Korea to join KBL squad

Quiambao in Korea to join KBL squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 8 hours ago
The Filipino representation in Korea is now complete after the arrival of former UAAP star Kevin Quiambao from La Salle Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Thunder recover, pummel Knicks

Thunder recover, pummel Knicks

By Alder Almo | 8 hours ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder vented their ire on the hapless New York Knicks after their 15-game winning streak was snapped two...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers coach Redick hopes team's return can 'give people hope'

Lakers coach Redick hopes team's return can 'give people hope'

9 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers coach J.J. Redick says he hopes the team's eventual return to play can "give people hope" after seeing...
Sports
fbtw
Shai sparks Thunder in Knicks rout, Kings stun Celtics

Shai sparks Thunder in Knicks rout, Kings stun Celtics

10 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe combined for 70 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to winning ways with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with