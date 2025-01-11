All eyes on delos Santos as Philippine Open returns to spotlight

MANILA, Philippines — With the Philippine Open set to return as a highlight of the Asian Tour, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos is not just aiming to make an impression — he’s determined to win.

A seasoned Japan Golf Tour campaigner, delos Santos brings both experience and confidence to his first-ever appearance at the prestigious tournament, which comes off the wraps on January 23 at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters course in Carmona, Cavite.

At 29, delos Santos is no stranger to high-level competition. Since embarking on the Japan circuit in 2019, he has steadily built his reputation, highlighted by a career-best third-place finish in the 2022 For the Players By the Players tournament.

Having also competed on the Asian Tour, delos Santos now returns to the regional stage with added grit and determination.

“I always enter a tournament to win,” said delos Santos, exuding unshakable self-belief.

Delos Santos, however, faces a formidable field, led by reigning Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin and former Japan Open champion Aguri Iwasaki. With a prize pool of $500,000, the competition will be fierce, and the 72-hole championship demands both mental and physical endurance.

Delos Santos knows the odds but views the challenge as an opportunity to etch his name into the tournament's storied history.

“It would be a special tournament to win,” said delos Santos, reflecting on the significance of the Philippine Open’s revival. He is scheduled to arrive on January 18, dedicating himself to rigorous training and studying the intricate Masters layout to gain a strategic edge.

The course, renowned for its hazard-heavy design, will test every aspect of a player’s game.

Delos Santos, with an average driving distance of 297 yards, is well-equipped to match the power of the Tour’s biggest hitters. However, precision and strategy will be crucial, especially on the reconfigured par-4 holes Nos. 4 and 15, which now demand pinpoint accuracy to challenging pin positions.

The three-inch rough and fast, undulating greens add further complexity, ensuring that every shot will require a balance of power and finesse. January’s prevailing winds will amplify the challenge, forcing players to adapt their strategies on the fly.

What could set delos Santos apart is his adaptability and mental toughness — traits honed through years of competing in Japan’s high-pressure golf circuit. Known for his consistency and ability to rise in critical moments, he is well-suited to the unpredictable conditions that the Masters course is likely to present.

Moreover, his familiarity with Asian Tour dynamics gives him an edge in navigating the intense competition.

The home crowd could also play a pivotal role in spurring delos Santos to excel. Representing the Philippines on such a grand stage brings both pressure and pride, but delos Santos appears more than ready to embrace the moment.

While much of the spotlight shines on delos Santos, he is not the only Filipino star vying for glory. Former champion Miguel Tabuena, three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que and rising star Justin Quiban are among the local contenders with strong chances. Philippine Golf Tour standouts such as Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla and Rupert Zaragosa, along with new Asian Tour card holder Sean Ramos, also bring depth to the home team’s challenge.

The Philippine Open, long considered a cornerstone of the Asian golfing calendar, offers a rare chance for local players to shine on the international stage. For delos Santos, the tournament is more than just a competition — it’s a homecoming, a chance to inspire the next generation and an opportunity to assert himself among the sport’s elite.