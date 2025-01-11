^

Sports

Hoey’s monster putt fuels Sony Open surge

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 11, 2025 | 12:56pm
Hoeyâ€™s monster putt fuels Sony Open surge
Rico Hoey of the Philippines hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 07, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois.
Stacy Revere / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino Rico Hoey, fueled by an epic eagle-putt from outside the green on No. 9, surged into contention for his first PGA Tour victory after shooting a brilliant six-under 64 in the second round of the Sony Open at Wai’alae Country Club in Hawaii on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Play was suspended due to darkness, leaving early contenders stranded.

Hoey thrived in his afternoon tee-time, racking up six birdies, including a three-birdie streak from Hole 11, to offset two bogeys for a 33-31 card in cloudy conditions.

The highlight of his round, however, was an improbable putt from well outside the green on the par-5 ninth, where he confidently stroked the ball along the perfect line, watching it drop dramatically into the cup.

His second-round 64 followed a modest 69 on Monday, bringing his total to a seven-under 133. This leap into joint 10th puts him just three strokes behind clubhouse leader Patrick Fishburn, who demonstrated remarkable consistency with back-to-back rounds of 65 for a 10-under 130 total.

Meanwhile, Denny McCarthy missed grabbing the solo lead, settling for a par on No. 18 at dusk for a 66 and a 130.

Other contenders include Kensei Hirata and Eric Cole, who posted matching 131s after rounds of 63 and 67, respectively, and a group tied for fifth at 132 that features Zach Johnson, Sepp Straka and Lee Hodges.

Hoey shared the 10th spot with Tom Kim (65), Brian Harman (67) and six others, setting the stage for a dramatic moving day on Saturday and a thrilling chase for the season-opening title on Sunday.

GOLF

RICO HOEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zverev vows to win it all this time

Zverev vows to win it all this time

14 hours ago
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev insisted Friday he has the mindset to win a first Grand Slam – but admitted Jannik Sinner...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine bowlers bow out

Philippine bowlers bow out

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Filipino bowling ace Grace Gella’s magical run in the IBF World Cup in Hong Kong ended yesterday after falling to a...
Sports
fbtw
PSC to expand youth program

PSC to expand youth program

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
There’s a lot on PSC chairman Dicky Bachmann’s plate for the new year but the challenge to get things done is...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers game called off; Kerr loses home to wildfires

Lakers game called off; Kerr loses home to wildfires

14 hours ago
The NBA has postponed Thursday’s scheduled game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers due to the devastating...
Sports
fbtw

Unsung heroes

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Unbeknownst to most of us, the concept of being an overseas Filipino worker does encompass sport, and not just athletes.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA: Pelicans suspend Williamson one game for policy violation

NBA: Pelicans suspend Williamson one game for policy violation

4 hours ago
Zion Williamson was suspended one game by the New Orleans Pelicans for a violation of team policy, the NBA club announced...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts zoom past Road Warriors to close in on quarters

Bolts zoom past Road Warriors to close in on quarters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts pulled away late against the NLEX Road Warriors, 105-91, to inch closer to a quarterfinal berth in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots oust Dyip to boost playoff hopes

Hotshots oust Dyip to boost playoff hopes

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots grinded out a crucial victory over the lowly Terrafirma Dyip squad, 89-84, to pump life back into their...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines begins work on FIVB men&rsquo;s volleyball world tilt hosting

Philippines begins work on FIVB men’s volleyball world tilt hosting

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
With the 2025 FIVB men’s volleyball world championship still a few months away, the preparations of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with