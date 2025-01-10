^

Sports

Cagulangan arrives in Korea for KBL stint

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 3:21pm
Cagulangan arrives in Korea for KBL stint
JD Cagulangan
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — And JD Cagulangan’s overseas legend begins.

Cagulangan on Friday arrived in South Korea to join the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League for a new chapter in his rising career after an unforgettable run with the University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

He was personally welcomed by the Suwon delegation, where he is hoping to make a similar — or even better — impression than what he left in Diliman.

A Butuan City native, Cagulangan is coming off a majestic swan song at home after towing the Maroons to the UAAP Season 87 championship for his second title in an illustrious collegiate career.

His run ended with a Finals Most Valuable plum, with the star playmaker norming 13.67 points, 4.33 rebounds, 4.67 assists, 1.33 steals, 0.67 blocks and 1.67 turnovers in three games as UP dethroned La Salle in the decider, 66-62.

Before that, Cagulangan drained the game-winning triple in 2022 as UP won Season 84 to end Ateneo’s dynasty and snap the school’s 36-year title drought – etching his place in the Diliman annals.

Hopes are high for the ace floor general to provide the same leadership and top-notch playmaking for Suwon, which is running fourth in the KBL with a 15-11 slate.

Aside from Cagulangan, expected to arrive in Korea anytime soon is UAAP Kevin Quiambao of La Salle after signing with Goyang Sono Skygunners.

JD CAGULANGAN

KBL

KOREAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Coming from Guimaras

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The capital of Guimaras, an island province in Western Visayas, is Jordan and rest assured, there is no affiliation with the basketball GOAT.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen out of EASL playoff race

Beermen out of EASL playoff race

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The San Miguel Beermen have been eliminated from playoff contention in the 2025 East Asia Super League (EASL) season after...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

Ginebra's Brownlee moves on from crucial lapses vs NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Following costly errors in the end-game of their close loss to NorthPort, Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee is keeping...
Sports
fbtw
NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak

NBA-best Cavs win 11th in a row to end 15-game Thunder streak

1 day ago
In a historic showdown seen as a possible NBA Finals preview, Jarrett Allen scored 25 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

Batang Pier hold off Gin Kings, end Ginebra curse

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier survived a furious rally by Barangay Ginebra, 119-116, to remain on top of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Garland bags 40 as Cavs down Raptors for 12th straight win

Garland bags 40 as Cavs down Raptors for 12th straight win

3 hours ago
Darius Garland erupted for 40 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind to extend their unbeaten streak to 12 games...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

Philippine taekwondo body upbeat on 2025 ahead of general assembly

3 hours ago
What’s in store for Philippine taekwondo for the year 2025 and beyond – its directions, goals and expectations...
Sports
fbtw
Munzon, league-leading Batang Pier not looking too far ahead

Munzon, league-leading Batang Pier not looking too far ahead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
With a quarterfinal berth almost secured, Joshua Munzon and the rest of the NorthPort Batang Pier are taking it one game at...
Sports
fbtw
Murray braces for Djokovic ire in coaching debut at Australian Open

Murray braces for Djokovic ire in coaching debut at Australian Open

5 hours ago
Andy Murray says he is ready to be on the receiving end of Novak Djokovic's ire in pressure moments at the Australian Open,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with