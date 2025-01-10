Cagulangan arrives in Korea for KBL stint

MANILA, Philippines — And JD Cagulangan’s overseas legend begins.

Cagulangan on Friday arrived in South Korea to join the Suwon KT Sonicboom in the Korean Basketball League for a new chapter in his rising career after an unforgettable run with the University of the Philippines in the UAAP.

He was personally welcomed by the Suwon delegation, where he is hoping to make a similar — or even better — impression than what he left in Diliman.

A Butuan City native, Cagulangan is coming off a majestic swan song at home after towing the Maroons to the UAAP Season 87 championship for his second title in an illustrious collegiate career.

His run ended with a Finals Most Valuable plum, with the star playmaker norming 13.67 points, 4.33 rebounds, 4.67 assists, 1.33 steals, 0.67 blocks and 1.67 turnovers in three games as UP dethroned La Salle in the decider, 66-62.

Before that, Cagulangan drained the game-winning triple in 2022 as UP won Season 84 to end Ateneo’s dynasty and snap the school’s 36-year title drought – etching his place in the Diliman annals.

Hopes are high for the ace floor general to provide the same leadership and top-notch playmaking for Suwon, which is running fourth in the KBL with a 15-11 slate.

Aside from Cagulangan, expected to arrive in Korea anytime soon is UAAP Kevin Quiambao of La Salle after signing with Goyang Sono Skygunners.