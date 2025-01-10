Philippine series in LIV calendar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will host a LIV Golf event for the first time via the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus on Oct. 23 to 26.

To be held at a still-to-be-announced venue, the inaugural tournament will feature big-name players from the LIV Golf League and the top performers on the Asian Tour for the first time in the four-year history of the series.

The Philippine Series is the seventh confirmed offering in LIV’s 2025 calendar.

The International Series India presented by DLF, another new tournament, will open the season on Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 followed by the second edition of International Series Macau presented by Wynn on March 20 to 23.

The International Series will then make welcome returns to International Series Morocco (July 3 to 6), BNI Indonesian Masters (Aug. 28 to 31), the Link Hong Kong Open (Oct. 30 to Nov. 2) and the PIF Saudi International.

The International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus is sponsored by DigiPlus, BingoPlus Foundation, CasinoPlus, ArenaPlus and Gamezone.

“Partnering The International Series, with big name stars from LIV Golf and the Asian Tour in the field, will give us access to an important audience in our home market,” said Rafael Jasper Vicencio, president of AB Leisure Exponent, Inc.