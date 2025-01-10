PNVF, JVA strengthen partnership

FIVB executive vice president and AVC president Ramon “Tats” Suzara and Japan Minister and Consul General Takahiro Hanada with Alas Pilipinas members Thea Gagate, Dawn Catindig, Vince Lorenzo and EJ Casaña.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Japan Volleyball Association (JVA) vowed to continue to strengthen partnership as they look to raise the profile of the sport in the continent.

Japan Minister and Consul General Takahiro Hanada led the turnover of volleyball supplies from the JVA on Thursday at the new PNVF Office at The Bonifacio Prime in Taguig City, and Asian Volleyball Confederation president and FIVB executive vice president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also the PNVF chief, expressed gratitude as the Philippines gets another big boost nine months ahead of its hosting of the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championships.

“With the sport seeing record-breaking attendances and emerging talents, I believe our cooperation comes at an exciting time for volleyball’s culture,” said Hanada.

Suzara expressed gratitude as the PNVF gets a huge help in its efforts to discover talent and at the same time expand the viewership of the sport.

“The Philippines is a volleyball country,” Suzara said. “That’s our main slogan now.”