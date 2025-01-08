Sotto out with torn ACL, to miss Gilas campaign in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifers

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas and Japan B.League center Kai Sotto has sustained a torn ACL, his team Koshigaya Alphas bared Wednesday, which will keep the young star sidelined for months.

Sotto sustained the injury during the Alphas’ game against the SeaHorses Mikawa on Sunday, his Japanese squad announced on its website.

“Kai Sotto was injured in the game against the SeaHorses Mikawa on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and has been placed on the injury list,” the team said in Japanese, as translated to English by Google.

He is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

This means that the 7-foot-3 Sotto, one of the key cogs of the national team, will miss Gilas’ campaign in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers next month.

The Philippines already punched a ticket to the regional showdown in Jeddah this year.

Earlier this week, Gilas head coach Tim Cone said that they are bracing for the possibility of missing Sotto in the qualifiers next month, adding that the team has veteran Japeth Aguilar and young gun Mason Amos to possibly fill in for possible injuries.

Sotto will also miss the B.League Asia Rising Star Game set on January 18.

He hurt his knee three minutes into their game after a supposed awkward landing.

In an Instagram post, Sotto lamented the latest setback in his career.

“The worst way to start the year, might be the darkest day of my basketball career, when I was told I tore my ACL,” he wrote.

“Tough to let this one sink in. I appreciate all the love and support everyone has given me these past few days. I know God has a better plan for me and we just have to keep going."