^

Sports

Sotto out with torn ACL, to miss Gilas campaign in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 3:24pm
Sotto out with torn ACL, to miss Gilas campaign in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifers
Kai Sotto
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas and Japan B.League center Kai Sotto has sustained a torn ACL, his team Koshigaya Alphas bared Wednesday, which will keep the young star sidelined for months. 

Sotto sustained the injury during the Alphas’ game against the SeaHorses Mikawa on Sunday, his Japanese squad announced on its website.

“Kai Sotto was injured in the game against the SeaHorses Mikawa on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and has been placed on the injury list,” the team said in Japanese, as translated to English by Google.

He is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

This means that the 7-foot-3 Sotto, one of the key cogs of the national team, will miss Gilas’ campaign in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers next month.

The Philippines already punched a ticket to the regional showdown in Jeddah this year.

Earlier this week, Gilas head coach Tim Cone said that they are bracing for the possibility of missing Sotto in the qualifiers next month, adding that the team has veteran Japeth Aguilar and young gun Mason Amos to possibly fill in for possible injuries.

Sotto will also miss the B.League Asia Rising Star Game set on January 18.

He hurt his knee three minutes into their game after a supposed awkward landing.

In an Instagram post, Sotto lamented the latest setback in his career.

“The worst way to start the year, might be the darkest day of my basketball career, when I was told I tore my ACL,” he wrote.

“Tough to let this one sink in. I appreciate all the love and support everyone has given me these past few days. I know God has a better plan for me and we just have to keep going." 

GILAS

KAI SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Philippine sports was in a state of shock after Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Mervin Guarte of obstacle racing...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC condemns &lsquo;basket-brawl&rsquo;

NBTC condemns ‘basket-brawl’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The National Basketball Training Center called on its participating leagues and schools to champion sportsmanship following...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts start new year right

Bolts start new year right

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
After a powerless end to 2024, Meralco started the New Year on the strongest possible terms.
Sports
fbtw
Korovin takes oath as naturalized Filipino

Korovin takes oath as naturalized Filipino

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After becoming a naturalized Filipino citizen, world figure skating champion Alexander Korovin will spearhead the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Alex Eala has drawn a familiar foe in Jana Fett of Croatia for the opening round of the 2025 Australian Open qualifiers at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Go: Chasing global glory one swing at a time

Go: Chasing global glory one swing at a time

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
For Lloyd Go, the journey to the top of professional golf has never been a straight path, but rather a winding road paved...
Sports
fbtw
Eala jumps nine spots to reach career-best world ranking

Eala jumps nine spots to reach career-best world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Alex Eala zoomed to a new career-best in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings despite an early exit in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rolando Bregente and Jonar Austria matched 71s to set the early pace in the Riviera Amateur Open at the Riviera Golf and Country...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with