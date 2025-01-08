Acer bares latest 'Predator' gaming laptops

MANILA, Philippines -- Talk about apex Predator.

Electronics corporation Acer has announced new feature and performance updates to its line of powerful Predator gaming laptops.

In a statement, Acer announced the launch of the new Predator Helios 16 AI and Predator Helios 18 AI gaming laptops.

According to the company, they “appeal to gamers, early adopters and tech enthusiasts seeking the latest CPUs and GPUs, cooling technology and brilliant displays.”

“The Predator Helios 16 AI (PH16-73) delivers an exceptional combination of performance and portability. Gamers or professionals on the go wanting a mid-sized powerful laptop for work and play will find it to be highly capable and easily transportable, making it easy to carry to tournaments, LAN sessions, and to work,” it said.

“The Predator Helios 18 AI (PH18-73) brings desktop-level performance, a larger screen and top-quality immersive gaming experiences to hardcore gamers and tech-savvy consumers interested in cutting-edge technology for applications beyond gaming,” it added.

Both devices offer up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX with NPU for AI-accelerated

performance, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and the latest NVIDIA DLSS

technologies to deliver accelerated performance for premium graphical gaming and AI experiences.

The GPU also boosts the devices with more than 150 optimized AI applications that use NVIDIA GPUs and RTX Tensor Cores to accelerate AI.

The laptops also provide massive space for games while also containing the latest advancements in thermal technology, which is just a few aspects that highlight the top-notch performance of the devices.

Aside from this, Acer also announced the all-new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI laptop, which brings massive performance in a slimmer form factor – just less than 19.9 mm.

“It is specifically designed for versatility in supporting demanding gaming and creative applications at a more accessible price point,” Acer said.

This laptop, the company said, supports up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX with an integrated NPU for AI and gaming and the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU.

The latest NVIDIA DLSS technology is equipped onto the laptop, for enhanced performance, image quality, and responsiveness, and supports up to 32 GB of memory and 2 TB of storage.

Acer also launched the new Predator XB323QX gaming monitor.

It features an expansive 31.5-inch IPS display with 144 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time, and the option to switch to WQHD, or 2560x1440, resolution at 288 Hz with Dynamic Frequency and Resolution technology.

The monitor also has the NVIDIA G-SYNC Pulsar.

“It supports stunningly clear images and buttery smooth action with four times more effective motion clarity. With true 10-bit color depth, the monitor displays cinematic visuals with vibrant colors, further enhanced by 95% DCI-P3 or 99% sRGB color gamut support. Equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports, it offers excellent connectivity.”

The monitor provides adjustable tilt, swivel and height.

“Acer continues to push the boundaries of gaming in our latest Predator devices,” James Lin, general manager, Notebooks at Acer Inc. said.

“Our commitment to innovating in the gaming sphere is evident in the integration of the latest silicon, the world’s thinnest laptop cooling fan blades, and the slimmest design of our powerful Helios Neo laptops, advancements that help deliver the performance and immersive experiences gamers desire,” he added.