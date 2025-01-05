Belangel drops career-high 36 points in Korean Basketball League win

MANILA, Philippines -- SJ Belangel erupted for a career-high 36 points to lead the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus over the Seoul Samsung Thunders, 114-77, in the Korean Basketball League Saturday at the Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle heated up and shot 12-of-17 from the field, including 6-of-10 from deep, to go with eight assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Daegu led by just two, 25-23, after the first quarter.

Led by Belangel, though, his squad outscored Seoul 63-35 in the second and third quarters to break the game open and just roll to the finish line.

Andrew Nicholson added 22 markers for KOGAS, while Youssopha Ndoye chipped in 18 markers and 12 boards.

Junghyun Lee spearheaded Seoul with 21 points, four assists and two rebounds.

Belangel paced the Pegasus back to their winning ways after previously losing against the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis in the last game of 2024.

Ulsan defeated Daegu, 88-81, where Belangel had 23 points and three assists. In that game, the Filipino import made five of his nine 3-pointers.

With the win, the Pegasus rose to a 14-10 win-loss record. Samsung dropped to 7-17.