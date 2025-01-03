^

Sports

Massive win over Hotshots eases pressure for Gin Kings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 3:02pm
Massive win over Hotshots eases pressure for Gin Kings
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone reacts during the Gin Kings' clash with the Magnolia Hotshots on Christmas Day at the Big Dome.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Heading into a colossal clash with San Miguel on Sunday, Barangay Ginebra’s Christmas Day thriller win over the Magnolia Hotshots took pressure off of them, head coach Tim Cone said, as the playoff race intensifies.

Ginebra banked on the heroics of Scottie Thompson to escape Magnolia, 95-92, in “Manila Clasico” match last December 25.

Ginebra is now at 4-2, good for fifth place in the conference.

And on Sunday, the Gin Kings will take on the defending champions, who are at 3-3 in the season.

After their win over the Hotshots, Cone said that the win gave them a little leeway as the conference heats up.

“t takes a little bit of pressure off us because we remain, you know, towards the group on top. If we had lost, we would have dropped down to, you know, the middle or bottom, and so it takes pressure off,” he told reporters. 

“It's really hard to come into a game and be must-win, must-win, must-win. So, it puts a lot of pressure on you. We need to come into San Miguel feeling confident and comfortable with our game, and we did that,” he added.

“We usually perform pretty well against them. But when we come in having to win a must-win, it's really tough against a team as talented as San Miguel.”

The top eight teams after the eliminations will head to the quarterfinals. 

The Gin Kings, though, will have a tough schedule ahead, as they face strong teams who are eyeing to make it to the next round. 

“We got San Miguel next. Coming off the break, we got San Miguel. So, it doesn't get any easier,” he said.

After Sunday’s clash against the Beermen, the Gin Kings will face top-seeded NorthPort, Blackwater (1-5), TNT (2-2), Rain or Shine (4-1) and Meralco (3-2). 

But the veteran coach reiterated that with how contrasting their past two games have been, anything can happen. 

Before Ginebra’s comeback win, it lost against Converge, 98-91, in a game where the FiberXers stormed back from a huge deficit. 

Which is why the Gin Kings had to smoothen things out and give themselves a fighting chance every single time. 

“We always say that every game is different. There's always going to be something different. Next game, maybe we go out by, win by, I mean, lead by 20 and win by one, or maybe it's a one-point game the whole way through,” Cone said.

“You know, every game is different. So, we just proved that over the last two games we played.” 

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Overseas prospects

Overseas prospects

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The lure of playing basketball overseas is extremely tempting with high salaries and an expatriate lifestyle on the table....
Sports
fbtw
Knicks silence Jazz for 9th straight win

Knicks silence Jazz for 9th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The New York Knicks won their ninth straight game, blasting the Utah Jazz, 119-103, Thursday morning (Manila time) in their...
Sports
fbtw
KQ to pursue degree

KQ to pursue degree

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Two-time UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao will stay enrolled at De La Salle University to finish his course in Sports Management while...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks roll to 9th win, Ivey hurt in Pistons victory

Knicks roll to 9th win, Ivey hurt in Pistons victory

15 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and Josh Hart delivered his second straight triple-double to propel the New York Knicks...
Sports
fbtw
Nine months to FIVB Men&rsquo;s World Championship

Nine months to FIVB Men’s World Championship

15 hours ago
Preparations shift to the next higher gear as the countdown dwindles to nine months for the Philippines’ first-ever...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Giannis, Jokic lead NBA All-Star voting with LeBron well back

Giannis, Jokic lead NBA All-Star voting with LeBron well back

5 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic set the pace in the first fan voting...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo is athlete of the year

Yulo is athlete of the year

15 hours ago
Carlos Yulo made everything moot and academic.
Sports
fbtw
Alex marches to Canberra semis

Alex marches to Canberra semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Red-hot Alex Eala essayed a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win over home bet Taylah Preston to march on to the Final Four of the Workday...
Sports
fbtw
Converge comes together

Converge comes together

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The outlook was just a matter of time before Converge lived up to its name and now, the FiberXers are coming together to make...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with