Blacklist International leads Filipino representatives in Honor of Kings Invitationals Season 3

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International emerged as the top Honor of Kings team in the Philippines, winning the local qualifier for the upcoming Honor of Kings Invitational Season 3 set to happen offline in the country in February 2025.

Blacklist International bested Elevate in the grand finals, 4-1, to be the country's top seed in Season 3, mounting a four-game win streak and only conceding three games throughout the tournament.

Runner-up Elevate almost bested Blacklist International during the upper bracket finals, falling to the lower bracket after a close 2-3 matchup. But Elevate managed to set up a rematch with the eventual Philippine champion after dominating dark horse Rough World Era.

Composed of players from different teams as well as a Malaysian import, Rough World Era edged 100 open qualifier teams to make it to the main tournament. They then dispatched invited squad Team Flash PH and eliminated former champion Boom Esports for a top three finish.

Blacklist International, Elevate and Rough World Era will represent the country in Season 3, which will place in the Philippines on February 21, 2025.