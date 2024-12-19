Asian Tour Qualifying School: Ramos, 2 other Filipino golfers ease through first cut

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos cooled down after a scorching start, carding an even-par 71 at the C/D course of the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand and safely advancing to the next two rounds of the Asian Tour Qualifying School Final Stage on Wednesday.

Ramos seemed poised for another impressive round as he birdied Nos. 4 and 5 to go nine-under overall following a fiery opening round of 64 at the A/B layout. However, bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 stalled his momentum.

After a string of pars, he regained a stroke on the par-5 15th but dropped another with a closing bogey, finishing with a 35-36 card.

Despite slipping from solo third to a share of 10th with a 135 aggregate, the 20-year-old Filipino secured a spot in the next two rounds. He remained well within reach of the coveted Asian Tour card for next year, a goal he narrowly missed last year with a No. 39 finish.

Determined to make up for lost ground, he has worked tirelessly on his game throughout the year, scoring a breakthrough on the Philippine Golf Tour in Cabanatuan last June.

The massive field of 206 players saw the top 140 and ties advance to the next two rounds of the five-day qualifiers. From there, only the top 70 and ties will proceed to the final round on Saturday. The leading 35 players (excluding ties) will earn tour cards for the upcoming season.

Fellow Filipino golfers Carl Corpus and Aidric Chan also advanced, tying for 46th at 139 with the former struggling with a 72 at the A/B course and the latter staging a comeback with a 69 at the C/D layout.

However, Enrique Dimayuga and Gab Manotoc failed to make the first cut. Dimayuga finished with a 147 after a closing 70, while Manotoc wrapped up with a 151 after a 73.

Jack Thompson, the 2022 winner of this event, delivered a blistering 66 following his opening 65 to seize control at 11-under 131, wresting a one-stroke lead over first day co-leader Kyungnam Kang and Doyeob Mun, who both posted 132s after rounds of 69 and 67, respectively.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who shared the first round lead with Kang with a 63, slowed down with a 70, dropping to joint fourth with Manav Shah and Taiki Yoshida at 133 after both shot 67s.

Four strokes off the lead, Ramos is determined not only to secure his tour card but to vie for low-medalist honors. The rising star, however, faces a tough challenge in Thursday's third round, where he tees off with Denzel Ieremia and Julien Sale at 8:50 a.m. on the A/B course.

Corpus and Chan, both many-time national teammates, also aim to improve their positions. Corpus will seek a rebound as he slugs it out with Paul Dunne and Sarut Vongchaisit at 8:03 a.m. on No. 10. Chan, meanwhile, battles James Leow and Nopparat Panichphol in the next group.