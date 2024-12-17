JGFP commends 31 young champions

Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan, left, leads the officials and stakeholders of the group as it gave trophies to 31 young golfers who won local and international competitions during its Christmas Ball recently the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City. Also in photo are, from right, JGFP executive director Jun Cedo, JGFP "godfather" former congressman Juan Miguel "Mikey" Arroyo and his wife Angela, Han Gaisano-Gan, and JGFP secretary Mariel Macasaet.

MANILA, Philippines — Officers of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) commended the efforts of 31 young golfers that have won titles in local and international events by handing out trophies during a recent Christmas Ball held at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Rianne Malixi, the reigning US Women's Amateur and US Girls champion, led the achievers as JGFP “godfather” former congressman Juan Miguel “Mikey” Arroyo and foundation president Oliver Gan and other board members handed the trophies to the winners.

“The mere fact that they joined the tournament is already a success, and to go beyond that, to win titles and bring honor to the country is something special,” said Arroyo.

“There is no such thing as failure in junior golf because, or in any other sports involving grassroots development. Our children develop camaraderie, discipline, life lessons or other facets of life. It’s already a success,” he added.

Other recipients of the JGFP commendation were US Kids and Singapore Junior Masters champion Nicole Gaisano-Gan, US Kids champion Stephanie Gaisano-Gan, Rio Hondo Golf Club champion Maria Brianna Macasaet, US Kids 8-years-old division champion at Debell California and Malaysian Regionals US Kids champion Lucas De Guzman, and FCG International Stableford champion Geoffrey Tan.

They were joined by FCG Callaway World girls 8-and-under champion Kamilla Edrianna Del Mundo, MAJA Junior International Invitational girls 18-21 division champion Anya Cedo, Venus Delos Santos Hainan Junior Golf Tournament 9-under girls Group D champion and U.S. Kids local tour champion Andres Jeturian.

Also given trophies were Batam Indonesia Class A champion David Charles Serdenia, PPTV International Jungolf Class B champion Levonne Talion, FCG International Stableford 11-12 boys’ division champion John Majgen Luis "Lujo" Gomez, GSGA Junior Tournament boy’s 12-14 champion Javie Bautista, Sun Country Sandia champion Luis Espinosa, and JGANC Fred Bumgardner 12-13 boy’s champion Juan Antonio Cruz.

Other awardees are Aerin Chan, Isabella Alanis Tabanas, Ace Pascual, Kendra Garingalao Franco Lim Athena Winter Serapio, Franco Miguel Estrella, Lily Victoria Agamata, Jessica Venice Eusebio, Matteo Dela Cruz, Sistine Marie Yu, Eliana Veneece Dumalaog, Athalea Mavis Espedido and Monte Ezekiel Andaman.

Arroyo lauded the tournaments and activities that the JGFP is organizing nationwide, which included the Inter-School competition.

“The number of tournaments speaks for itself. But what I admire about the JGFP leadership led by Oliver Gan is that they reach out to the parents and junior golfers. I believe in the leadership of the JGFP,” said Arroyo.