^

Sports

PNVF’s Beach Volleyball Invitational Serves fires off

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 11:09am
PNVFâ€™s Beach Volleyball Invitational Serves fires off

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Beach Volleyball Nuvali Invitational gets underway Saturday in Nuvali, Laguna.

A total of 12 men and nine women’s teams are competing in this two-day event that culminates with the semifinals and finals matches Sunday, December 15.

Among the men’s teams are those from the University of the Philippines, College of St. Benilde, National University, Jose Rizal University, University of Santo Tomas, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Arellano University, and the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.

Squads from UP, CSB, NU, LPU, UST, EAC, and Negrense comprise the women's division.

Nuvali has been the home of beach volleyball in Metro Manila since 2023.

Beach Volleyball Republic spearheads the tourney, with Nuvali Evoliving as official venue and Seda Nuvali as official partner. Sunplay, Havaianas, Purefoods, PLDT, Smart, Rebisco and Pilipinas live are the other sponsors.

PNVF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
All eyes on Eastridge, Southwoods

All eyes on Eastridge, Southwoods

13 hours ago
Can Eastridge Primehomes hold on and win its first title? Or will Manila Southwoods rally in time and capture a record-setting...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine booters take draw in stride

Philippine booters take draw in stride

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
New-look Philippine men’s football team is staying the course despite blowing a “winnable” game in their...
Sports
fbtw

PBA explores league tie-ups

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is exploring league tie-ups with Japan and South Korea as there is increasing interest in regional collaboration at the heels of a successful second home-and-away EASL season.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao locked in on ultimate prize

Quiambao locked in on ultimate prize

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
If there were still doubts on his stature as the country’s best collegiate player today, La Salle ace Kevin Quiambao...
Sports
fbtw

Last woman whistling

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
She started studying to be a referee a decade ago, after a packed career as a varsity basketball and volleyball scholar at Laguna State Polytechnic University.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No decision on Sinner doping case before new year - WADA

No decision on Sinner doping case before new year - WADA

3 hours ago
Tennis star Jannik Sinner's doping case will not have a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) before the...
Sports
fbtw
Whiff of fresh air for SMB

Whiff of fresh air for SMB

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
With multi-titled Leo Austria retaking the steering wheel and Torren Jones assuming import duties, holder San Miguel Beer...
Sports
fbtw
UP&rsquo;s Torres Escapes suspension

UP’s Torres Escapes suspension

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
University of the Philippines will have a full-strength army in a bid to topple the kingdom of reigning champion La Salle...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal, Petro clash in PVL yearender

Cignal, Petro clash in PVL yearender

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
End the year with a bang.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with