PNVFâ€™s Beach Volleyball Invitational Serves fires off

PNVF’s Beach Volleyball Invitational Serves fires off

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Beach Volleyball Nuvali Invitational gets underway Saturday in Nuvali, Laguna.

A total of 12 men and nine women’s teams are competing in this two-day event that culminates with the semifinals and finals matches Sunday, December 15.

Among the men’s teams are those from the University of the Philippines, College of St. Benilde, National University, Jose Rizal University, University of Santo Tomas, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Arellano University, and the University of the Philippines-Los Baños.

Squads from UP, CSB, NU, LPU, UST, EAC, and Negrense comprise the women's division.

Nuvali has been the home of beach volleyball in Metro Manila since 2023.

Beach Volleyball Republic spearheads the tourney, with Nuvali Evoliving as official venue and Seda Nuvali as official partner. Sunplay, Havaianas, Purefoods, PLDT, Smart, Rebisco and Pilipinas live are the other sponsors.