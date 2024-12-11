Arca crowned blitz champ in Asian Youth chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines’ Christian Gain Karlo Arca continued to make the country proud in the international stage as he emerged the blitz champion of the 18th Asian Youth Chess Championships in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old Filipino FIDE Master split the point with countryman Oscar Joseph Cantela in the ninth and final round to end up tied for No. 1 with Turkmenistan’s Serdar Bayramov with 7.5 points apiece.

But Arca took the gold via the winner-over-the-other-rule since he bested Bayramov in the third round.

It was the third medal for Panabo, Davao del Norte native after plucking a pair of silver in the individual and team events where he teamed up with Cantela and Lemmuel Jay Adena.

Cantela missed out on a bronze after being edged out by Mongolian FM Khishigbat Ulziikhishig but lost via tiebreak while Adena finished sixth also in individual blitz.

Also delivering a medal were Arleah Cassandra Sapuan, Kate Nicole Ordizo and Beatrice Ann Bombales, who took the team bronze in the rapid side.