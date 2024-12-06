Pacquiao banners latest International Boxing Hall of Fame classÂ 

Pacquiao banners latest International Boxing Hall of Fame class

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao is about to enter boxing immortality.

The Philippines’ greatest boxer to ever lace up a pair of gloves leads the latest class of elite personalities to be inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 5-8, 2025 in Canastota, New York.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced that Pacquiao, along with 13 others, will be joining its ranks during its induction rites next year.

In a statement, the 45-year-old Pacquiao welcomed the latest accolade in his decorated career.

"I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift. Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, the Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world,” said Pacquiao, the only boxer in history to win eight world titles in as many weight classes.

“Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing's highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach. I am very grateful to those who voted for me, and I look forward to celebrating with family, friends, and fans at Induction Weekend in Canastota, New York,” he added.

Even before reaching the end of his career, Pacquiao was already considered by pundits as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He compiled a pro record of 62-8-2 (with 39 knockouts), winning championships at flyweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and junior welterweight.

He last fought professionally in 2021, losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas. But he did not completely leave the boxing spotlight, taking part in a couple of exhibition matches afterwards.

Joining Pacquiao in the Class of 2025 are fellow Men’s Modern category inductees Vinny Paz and Michael Nunn; Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Sanders in the Women’s Modern category; Cathy Davis in the Women’s Trailblazer category; referee Kenny Bayless; cut man Al Gavin (posthumous); and referee Harry Gibbs (posthumous) in the Non-Participant category; broadcaster/journalist Randy Gordon and television producer Ross Greenburg in the Observer category; Rodrigo Valdez (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Owen Swift (posthumous) in the Pioneer category.