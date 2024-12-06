^

Sports

Pacquiao banners latest International Boxing Hall of Fame class 

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 2:51am
Pacquiao banners latest International Boxing Hall of Fame classÂ 
Manny Pacquiao
Photos from Manny Pacquiao’s Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao is about to enter boxing immortality.

The Philippines’ greatest boxer to ever lace up a pair of gloves leads the latest class of elite personalities to be inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 5-8, 2025 in Canastota, New York.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced that Pacquiao, along with 13 others, will be joining its ranks during its induction rites next year.

In a statement, the 45-year-old Pacquiao welcomed the latest accolade in his decorated career.

"I am so happy that I have been selected to enter the International Boxing Hall of Fame. This certainly is a wonderful Christmas gift. Throughout my career, as a professional fighter and a public servant, it has been my goal to bring honor to my country, the Philippines, and my fellow Filipinos around the world,” said Pacquiao, the only boxer in history to win eight world titles in as many weight classes.

“Today, I am humbled knowing that in June, I will receive boxing's highest honor, joining our national hero, Flash Elorde, as well as my trainer and friend Freddie Roach. I am very grateful to those who voted for me, and I look forward to celebrating with family, friends, and fans at Induction Weekend in Canastota, New York,” he added.

Even before reaching the end of his career, Pacquiao was already considered by pundits as a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He compiled a pro record of 62-8-2 (with 39 knockouts), winning championships at flyweight, super bantamweight, featherweight, super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and junior welterweight.

He last fought professionally in 2021, losing to Cuban Yordenis Ugas. But he did not completely leave the boxing spotlight, taking part in a couple of exhibition matches afterwards.

Joining Pacquiao in the Class of 2025 are fellow Men’s Modern category inductees Vinny Paz and Michael Nunn; Yessica Chavez, Anne Sophie Mathis and Mary Jo Sanders in the Women’s Modern category; Cathy Davis in the Women’s Trailblazer category; referee Kenny Bayless; cut man Al Gavin (posthumous); and referee Harry Gibbs (posthumous) in the Non-Participant category; broadcaster/journalist Randy Gordon and television producer Ross Greenburg in the Observer category; Rodrigo Valdez (posthumous) in the Old Timer category and Owen Swift (posthumous) in the Pioneer category.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Altas Booters back in NCAA

Altas Booters back in NCAA

2 days ago
Perpetual Help is returning to NCAA football under the guidance of coach Adrian Bequillo, currently AFC-B licensed with international...
Sports
fbtw
Farm Fresh spills ZUS Coffee for 2nd straight win

Farm Fresh spills ZUS Coffee for 2nd straight win

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Farm Fresh played steadier in the last two sets as it repulsed ZUS Coffee, 26-24, 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, on Thursday to claim...
Sports
fbtw
Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

Sumo to visit London for first overseas event in 20 years

16 hours ago
Sumo will stage a tournament outside Japan for the first time in 20 years when the sport's top wrestlers lock horns at London's...
Sports
fbtw
Shakey's Super League schools reap financial rewards

Shakey's Super League schools reap financial rewards

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
National University wasn’t the lone champion in the third Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season ...
Sports
fbtw
Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

Painters rout Hong Kong Eastern

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Down goes Hong Kong Eastern.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Good and bad news

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 hours ago
It’s been a struggle for Terrafirma to book a win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup and the road gets even harder for the Dyip with undefeated Meralco the next obstacle at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium today....
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Overachieving&rsquo; Lady Falcons eye better finish next UAAP season

‘Overachieving’ Lady Falcons eye better finish next UAAP season

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
After seeing their Cinderella run come to an end, the Adamson Lady Falcons are bent on surpassing what they reached this UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern good, but Bay Area the 'bigger problem', says Rain or Shine's Guiao

Hong Kong Eastern good, but Bay Area the 'bigger problem', says Rain or Shine's Guiao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Rain or Shine Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao emphasized that he believes the Bay Area Dragons were a “much bigger”...
Sports
fbtw
Madis books quarterfinal berth in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

Madis books quarterfinal berth in Philta International Juniors 2 netfest

14 hours ago
Top seed Tennielle Madis clobbered Indonesian Joanne Lyn Hartono, 6-1, 6-1, Thursday to reach the girls singles quarterfinal...
Sports
fbtw
Heat embarrass Lakers, Hawks end Bucks' NBA winning streak

Heat embarrass Lakers, Hawks end Bucks' NBA winning streak

15 hours ago
Miami guard Tyler Herro starred as the Heat humbled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 134-93 on Wednesday (Thursday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with