Pacquiao leads Boxing Hall of Fame nominees

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao poses with the Philippines flag following the official weigh-in at a hotel in Tokyo on July 27, 2024 ahead of his July 28 three-round exhibition boxing match against Japanese mixed martial artist Rukiya Anpo.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is among the names included in the 2025 ballot of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, according to a report.

Pacquiao, widely regarded as the greatest Filipino boxer of all time, is a favorite to be inducted in the Hall of Fame next year, according to The Ring.

With a lethal mix of power and speed, the 45-year-old pride of General Santos City was a former eight-division world boxing champion. He ended his professional career with a record of 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. He recorded 39 wins by knockout.

In his heyday, Pacquiao had legendary wins over Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Marquez, Oscar dela Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Antonio Margarito and Shane Mosley.

However, in 2012, he suffered back-to-back losses against Timothy Bradley Jr and Marquez. The loss against Bradley was a controversial split decision defeat, while the Marquez loss came via knockout.

After this, he won his next three bouts against Brandon Rios, Bradley and Chris Algieri, before falling against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

In his final seven professional bouts, he won five but lost two. He retired from professional boxing back in 2021 after losing to Yordenis Ugas, before launching his presidential campaign.

Since retiring, Pacquiao also fought in exhibition matches. He defeated Korean DK Yoo in 2022 and earlier this year, he fought in a tough three-round exhibition match against Japan’s Rukiya Anpo.

Aside from Pacquiao, four-division champion Mikey Garcia is also making his first appearance in the Hall of Fame ballot.

The two will be joined in the Men’s Modern Era — or whose last bout was no later than 1989 — by other first-time candidates Shawn Porter and Lucian Bute.

Boxers Yessica Chavez, Jessica Rakoczy, Bruno Arcari, Shirley Tucker and Owen Swift are likewise included in the ballot.

In the Non-participant Division, trainer/cutman Russ Anber, referee Kenny Bayless and promoter Salvator Cherchi are also among the first-time ballot entries; while broadcaster and former New York Boxing Commissioner Randy Gordon, Argentinian journalist Ernesto Bialo and Kevin Iole are likewise in the ballot in the Observer Division.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be revealed in early December.