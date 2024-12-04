Philippine swimmers test mettle in SEA Age Group Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) will send teams in four disciplines to the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Championship, which is scheduled from December 6-10 at the Bangkok National Swimming Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Philippine delegation headed by PAI vice president Jessie Arriola left Manila on Wednesday.

Asian Age Group Championships gold medalist Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Riannah Chantelle Coleman lead the 12-man swimming team, which is eyeing to surpass, if not duplicate, its two-gold medal finish in last year’s edition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Joining them are the cream of the crop in the Philippine junior class, which includes Ryian Zach Danzel Belen, Reinielle Jan Mikos Trinidad, Peter Cyrus Dean, Jaydison Edrei Dacuycuy and Ivo Nikolai Enot for the boys’ squad; while the girls side is composed of world Junior campaigner Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, Shania Joy Baraquiel, Sophia Rose Garra, Maxene Hayley and Liv Abigail Florendo.

For the first time in Philippine swimming history, PAI is also sending two junior water polo teams, a three-member diving squad and artistic swimming teams, fulfilling its mission to boost and strengthen the grassroots development of all disciplines of aquatics.

"Do your best, the very best. And that will be our line to this team and other teams in future competitions, local and international," said PAI secretary general and Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

"And then, of course, our usual good luck and take care message to our young swimmers. PAI believes our athletes perform better when they know their association supports them, all the way,” added the former Olympian and Philippine sports Hall-of-Famer.

The water polo boys team is made up of multi-titled junior standout Aishel Cid Evangelista, Elijah Caleb De Leon, Lance Edrick Adalin, Matthew Cameron Dasig, Julian Christi Malubag, Miel Joaquin Ugahan, Kenzzie Trey Dumanglas, Niklas Joaquin De Guzman, Andrei Karl Alagban, Joaquin Federico Mirasol, Alexandre Gabriel Establicida, Dave Russel Geda and Sean Gabriel Enero; while the girls team includes Sofia Isabel de Guzman, Ashly Ann Addison, Alexandra Raesher Dela Paz, Josie Ann Addison, Mitzie llegunas, Julia Ysabelle Basa, Aygana Ladip, Elizha Joyze Ferrer, Grazielle faith burgos, Shinloah Yve San Diego, Judith Margarette Morrison, Cyril Ann Espongia and Samantha Janine Balagot.

Ma. Gabriella De Jesus, Chloe Collado and Jana Mary Rodriguez are participating in the diving event; while the artistic swimming team is composed of Antonia Lucia Raffaele, Zoe Lim and Georgia Francesca Carmina Tan, who recently won three medals, including a gold, in the Singapore Open.

Likewise, a separate delegation composed of elite swimmers Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Chloe Isleta and Xiandi Chua, Philip Adrian Eichler and Metin Junior Jason Mahmutoglu will participate in the World Aquatics Swimming Championships slated from December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary.