Siklab Youth Awards: World champions get share of spotlight

Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 2:23pm
Rising taekwondo star Tachiana Mangin.

MANILA, Philippines — Tachiana Mangin of taekwondo and weightlifters Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan will banner the heavy cast of awardees in the Nickel Asia Corporation Siklab Youth Sports Awards 2024 on Thursday at the Market! Market! Activity Center Ayala Malls in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig after making the country proud on the world stage.

Mangin ruled the women’s -49 kilogram class of the World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea, the first time a Filipino did so on the global scene in nearly three decades or since Alex Borromeo won the men’s -47kg division during the 1996 worlds in Barcelona, Spain.

Colonia and Inan, meanwhile, topped the women’s 45kg and 49kg categories, respectively, accounting for the two gold medals that ranked the Philippines third overall out of 28 countries in the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation World Junior Championships in Leon, Spain.

Joining them are 2024 US Junior Girls champion Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of golf and wushu’s Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes, together Asian junior gymnastics gold medalist Karl Eldrew Yulo and table tennis youth champion Kheith Rhynne Cruz in the awards ceremony backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, MVP Sports Foundation, Ayala Malls and powered by Smart.

Muay thai world-beaters Janbrix Ramiscal and Lyre Anie Ngina, chess Olympiad gold medalist Ruelle Canino head the list in the Super Kids Award category at the gala organized by the Philippine Sports Commission-Philippine Paralympic Committee-Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-PPC-POC) Media Group.

Four special awards will also be handed out — to Olympic boxing medalist Nesthy Petecio as this year’s Sports Idol; longtime sports manager Agapito “Terry’’ Capistrano as Godfather of the Year; and noted youth sports supporters Sen. Bong’ Go (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Quezon City Rep. Arjo Atayde (Trailblazer of the Year Award).

 

The event supported by CEL Logistics, Go For Gold, Milo, San Miguel Corporation, Barley+Wheatgrass Entrepro, Pacquiao Coffee and PLDT will likewise recognize three-time jiu-jitsu world champion Aleia Aielle Aguilar, Palarong Pambansa multiple gold medalist Albert Jose Amaro II (seven golds) of swimming.

Also leading the Rising Youth Stars list are world youth muay champion Royeth Rosa, fencers Yuna Canlas, Willa Galvez, Hagia Del Castillo and Nicol Amethyst Canlas along with golfers Francesca Nicole Gaisano Gan, Geoffrey Drew Ong Tan, swimmer Behrouz Mohammad Mojdeh and figure skater Dawn Jasmine Gothong.

A total of 30 awardees are lined up in the Youth Heroes Award including world youth champion Isabella Butler of ju-jitsu, Ana Bhianca Espenilla (athletics), John Andre Aguja (cycling), JR Pandi (badminton), Brandon Sanchez (baseball), Kieffer Alas (basketball), Marc Dylan Custodio (bowling); Nick Anjelo Payla (boxing) and Naina Dominique Tagle (archery)Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti (obstacle course racing), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jeniva Consigna (sambo), Joseph Godbout (modern pentathlon) and Asian age-group swimming gold medalist Jamesray Mishael Ajido.

Meanwhile, Ella Olaso (wrestling), Danielle Escolano (bowling), Xian Baguhin (boxing) Elaiza Yulo (gymnastics), Sebastien Mañalac (karate), Julia Claret Bintulan (karate), Zyche Mae Cruz Jizmundo (pencak silat), Shai Nitura (volleyball), Mariam Grace Balisme (wrestling), Paul Sondrei Capinig (wrestling), Andreas Lucho Aguilar (wrestling), Johanna Jeiel Barbero (wushu), Mark John Lazo (wushu), Carlstein Jade Dulay (sailing), Josa Gonzales (sailing), Marvin Mandac (cycling) and Thirdy Mana-ay (cycling) complete the roster for the Super Kids accolade.

Carla Joy Cabugon (canoe-kayak), Ashley Mae Michelle Harrison (fencing), Sophia Shekainah Catantan (fencing), Eskelen Kedo (judo), Ailec Cervan (karate) will be honored with the Youth Heroes Award along with Joseph Anthony Godbout (modern pentathlon) and Jeniva Consigna (sambo).

Joining them in the same award category are Jonathan Reyes (squash), Jamesray Mishael Ajido (swimming), Heather White (swimming), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Kheith Rhynne Cruz (table tennis), Tachiana Mangin (taekwondo), Albert Ian Delos Santos (weightlifting), Angeline Colonia (weightlifting), Alonso Lucas Aguilar (wrestling), Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes (wushu), Zion Daraliay (wushu) and Gavin Moses Bangayan Ti (obstacle course racing).

