Tigresses, Lady Falcons figure in KO game for UAAP finals berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 5:10pm
Tigresses, Lady Falcons figure in KO game for UAAP finals berth
Jainaba Konateh (35)
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Wednesday

(SM Mall of Asia Arena)

11 a.m. - UE vs NU (JHS)

1 p.m. - UST vs FEU (JHS)

3 p.m. - UST vs AdU (Women)

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion University of Santo Tomas seeks to arrange a finals rematch with unbeaten National University when it collides against Adamson in a knockout setto for the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball stepladder playoffs at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 3 p.m. with the second-seeded Tigresses eyeing to dodge an upset ax from the third-ranked Lady Falcons in high momentum after a big win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the first phase of the stepladder.

The survivor gets to challenge the former seven-peat champion Lady Bulldogs, who advanced straight into the best-of-three finals after scoring a 14-0 sweep of the two-round eliminations in a serious redemption tour.

UST, as expected, looms as the heavy favorite, but coach Haydee Ong wants her charges to not look ahead and just take care of business at hand — especially in a win-or-go-home duel without any incentive despite being the higher seed.

“It’s more on the mental toughness ang mindset namin,” said Ong, who’s counting on aces Kent Pastrana and Tacky Tacatac.

“The stepladder is a knockout game. Wala kaming twice-to-beat advantage like last season so importante na we should start strong and end strong.”

The Tigresses swept the Lady Falcons in the elims, 58-55 and 60-47, but it’s an entirely different arena this time, with the latter looking to pounce on the chance to the fullest.

Adamson gained the opportunity to challenge the reigning champion after a 59-53 overtime win against Ateneo behind Elaine Etang, Oluwakemi Adeshina and Cheska Apag.

“The Big E for us is bigger than any big man, big woman, or any center inside that court. Big E stands for effort. Kasi yung effort, it goes down to a lot of things eh,” said coach Ryan Monteclaro, a former Falcon himself.

“It’s not about who you are facing. There’s no height with effort. Wala ring weight sa effort. It’s all about pure work.”

LADY BULLDOGS

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

TIGRESSES

UAAP

UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS

UST
