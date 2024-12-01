Final Four finish a boost in Tigers' experience for next UAAP season, says Pido

UST head coach Pido Jarencio (right) gestures to his squad during the TIgers' Final Four clash with the UP Fighting Maroons Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- “Charge it to experience.”

Despite an early exit from the Final Four, University of Santo Tomas head coach Pido Jarencio voiced pride in what the Growling Tigers reached in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

After a dismal 2-12 season in his first roundabout back in the UAAP last year, Jarencio and the rest of the Tigers reached the Final Four for the first time since 2019 with a 7-7 win-loss record.

However, they bowed out of the tournament after suffering a 78-69 defeat against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

After the game, Jarencio said that he is happy with the way the España-based caters fought.

“Charge to experience kasi sa totoo lang, wala pang naglaro ng Final Four sa team ko kundi si Forthsky [Padrigao] lang. Parang bago sa kanila yun. But, we gave them a great game,” he told reporters.

“Natutuwa lang ako na lumaban ang mga bata. Basta importante maayos naman yung nilaro ng mga bata. We’re missing free throws, tapos we gave them second chance points tapos yung [Harold] Alarcon pumutok pa. Let’s give it to UP,” he added.

“Maganda yung laro nila, yung experience nila na every year nasa championship sila, every year nasa playoffs sila. Siguro, ma-apply lang namin diyan sa team namin, magka-experience kami. Magiging natural na lahat sa players.”

UP punched a ticket to the UAAP Finals for the fourth straight season, including five of the last six. La Salle, also on Saturday, joined the Fighting Maroons.

Against UP, UST led by six in the third quarter before the Diliman-based squad hit big shots to break the game wide open.

The lead grew to as much as 11 points, which they held on to until the final buzzer.

Jarencio also voiced optimism for a much brighter future for the Tigers.

“Siguro basta ready lang namin yung mga players namin for next year, mas matibay na tayo next year kasi may mga recruit na rin kaming players e,” he said.

“Oo naman [we are on the right track.] Hindi naman lahat instant e. Especially ngayong era ng basketball iba na e. Medyo lahat talaga, nagde-develop. Yung level ng competition tumataas. Basta kami, maging consistent lang kami, tapos yung program tuloy-tuloy lang. Tignan natin next year kung paano naman tayo,” he added.

“At least hindi na masyadong maano galawin [ang roster] kasi Forthsky andiyan pa, Nic [Cabanero] andiyan pa, Kyle Paranada andiyan pa, andiyan pa sila. Kaya intact pa yung team kahit paano.”