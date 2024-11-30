Archers take down Falcons to forge UAAP finals rematch vs Maroons

La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (28) shoots over the defense of Adamson's Manu Anabo (20) during their Final Four clash Saturday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- It will be La Salle-UP 2 for the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball crown.

The La Salle Green Archers punched their return ticket to the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament finals after fighting off a comeback attempt by the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 70-55, in their Final Four battle Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Presumptive back-to-back UAAP Most Valuable Player finished with 14 points, three rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists. Michael Phillips added 10 markers.

After leading by just five, 13-18, in the second quarter, La Salle ran away with an 18-4 run to end the half to go up by 19, 36-17.

The onslaught continued in the third, as the lead grew to as big as 27 points, 58-31, after a Raven Gonzales deuce.

Adamson tried to soar back into the game, uncorking a 14-1 run that turned a 36-62 deficit to a 13 point game, 50-63, with 3:53 remaining.

Four made free throws by Kevin Quiambao as well as a putback by Phillips sandwiched a Ced Manzano layup to give the Green Archers a 69-52 lead with 1:51 remaining.

“Again, it’s nice to be back in the finals and I guess we also have to acknowledge Adamson losing [AJ] Fransman and [Jhon] Calisay who are vital parts of the team. They still gave a good fight and that just shows how good that team is,” La Salle head coach Topex Robinson said after the game.

“These guys did what they’re supposed to do so it’s nice to be back in the finals.”

Joshua David finished with nine points, while Lian Ramiro added seven.

Royce Mantua had 14 markers, while Manzano backstopped with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Green Archers won the championship in three games against UP last season.

Their championship series will commence next weekend.