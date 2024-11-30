^

Maroons dispose of Tigers to book UAAP final return

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 6:44pm
UP's Harold Alarcon (18) drives past UST's Leland Estacio (1) in their UAAP Final Four clash Saturday evening at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are back to the UAAP men’s basketball finals after trouncing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, 78-69, in their Season 87 semis clash Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

UP are thus headed to their fourth straight UAAP finals, which is also their fifth in six years.

They will be facing the winner of the Final Four matchup between defending champions La Salle Green Archers and the Adamson Soaring Falcons. 

Harold Alarcon spearheaded UP with 16 points, three rebounds and three steals, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Francis Lopez also had 16 markers and six boards. 

After leading by two, 35-33, at the half, the Tigers found a higher gear to start the third, going up by six, 40-34, after a Gelo Crisostomo jumper. 

However, UP unleashed a 21-4 run to go up by 11, 55-44, after a jumper by JD Cagulangan. 

A 6-0 run capped by a jumper by Gelo Crisostomo inched UST to within five, 50-55, before Alarcon ended the quarter with a jumper of his own.

The Espana-based squad tried to claw back, but timely shots by Alarcon kept the Tigers at bay.

UP led by seven, 68-61, after a jumper by Alarcon with less than five minutes remaining, and the Tigers were still trying to pull closer.

However, point guard Forthsky Padrigao was called for his second unsportsmanlike foul after hitting Quentin Millora-Brown on his abdomen while he was trying to fight the screen. 

A pair of free throws by Millora-Brown, as well as a layup by Lopez, pushed the lead to 11, 72-61, but Christian Manaytay and Mo Tounkara tried to tow UST back, 66-72. 

But a jumper by Cagulangan with 1:05 remaining served as the dagger to the Tigers’ hearts, 74-66. 

Reyland Torres produced 13 for UP, to go with seven rebounds. Millora-Brown was a force down low with nine points and 19 rebounds to go with four blocks and three assists. 

Nic Cabanero, Kyle Paranada and Crisostomo all had 12 markers apiece. Graduating Christian Manaytay had 10 markers and eight boards in his final game in a UST uniform. 

