^

Sports

Bautista, Sampaga collide for PBF light-fly title in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 3:33pm
Bautista, Sampaga collide for PBF light-fly title in 'Blow-By-Blow'
Roderek Bautista (right) and Arvin John Sampaga are ready to rumble for the PBF light-flyweight title Sunday at the Ramon Magsaysay Covered Court in Bago Bantay, Quezon City. Also in the photo and holding the PBF strap is Blow-By-Blow CEO Marife Barrera.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines -- A pair of heavy-handed punchers grabs the spotlight Sunday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow returns with a slambang show at the Ramon Magsaysay Covered Court in Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

Roderek Bautista of Moreno Boxing Team of Digos, unbeaten in six fights with five knockouts, battles Arvin John Sampaga of Sampaga Boxing Stable of Mobo, Masbate, who packs an 8-1-1 card with three wins inside the distance.

Presented by Ginebra San Miguel and being telecast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s One Sports channel, the event will feature a total of 12 bouts, including the mouth-watering matchup starring Ar-Ar Andales and ex-world champion Rene Mark Cuarto in the main supporting fight.

“As the country’s only regular boxing program on television, Blow-By-Blow remains committed to its mission of lending a hand to Philippine boxing,” said eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, who revived the show that made him a global icon two years ago.

Sunday’s spectacle comes just over two months after Blow-By-Blow staged its first mega event when Melvin Jerusalem made a mandatory defense of his World Boxing Council minimumweight title in Mandaluyong City.

Blow-By-Blow is being handled by Marife Barrera with Art Monis serving as matchmaker.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao, who celebrates his 46th birthday on December 17, is holding another Blow-By-Blow slugfest two days before his natal day in General Santos City.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AcroCity, Mighty reach XABL final

AcroCity, Mighty reach XABL final

17 hours ago
AcroCity inched closer to history in the Xavier Alumni Basketball League (XABL) by downing Uratex 2018, 76-67, recently to...
Sports
fbtw

Girls coming up

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
This year, the national girls under-18 basketball team participated in two international competitions.
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Maroons seek finals berths

Archers, Maroons seek finals berths

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle and host University of the Philippines eye a rematch by attempting to make short work of their...
Sports
fbtw

Eastern passes initial test

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
The jury’s still out on PBA Commissioner’s Cup guest team Eastern but even as the Hong Kong squad isn’t as formidable as the Bay Area Dragons on paper, it’s competitive and a serious playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern disconnects Converge to go 2-0

Hong Kong Eastern disconnects Converge to go 2-0

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Hong Kong Eastern remained unscathed in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after keeping the Converge FiberXers at bay, 117-106,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NLEX inks ex-San Beda standout Bahio

NLEX inks ex-San Beda standout Bahio

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors shored up their frontline and signed former San Beda Red Lion JB Bahio to a deal.
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino, Panlilio clinch top POC posts

Tolentino, Panlilio clinch top POC posts

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Abraham Tolentino of cycling received a fresh four-year mandate as Philippine Olympic Committee president after beating Chito...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek suspended

Swiatek suspended

17 hours ago
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance, the International...
Sports
fbtw
Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters

Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Akil Mitchell sank a game-winning floater to tow the Meralco Bolts’ 23-point comeback over the Phoenix Fuel Masters,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with