Bautista, Sampaga collide for PBF light-fly title in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Roderek Bautista (right) and Arvin John Sampaga are ready to rumble for the PBF light-flyweight title Sunday at the Ramon Magsaysay Covered Court in Bago Bantay, Quezon City. Also in the photo and holding the PBF strap is Blow-By-Blow CEO Marife Barrera.

MANILA, Philippines -- A pair of heavy-handed punchers grabs the spotlight Sunday when Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow returns with a slambang show at the Ramon Magsaysay Covered Court in Bago Bantay, Quezon City.

Roderek Bautista of Moreno Boxing Team of Digos, unbeaten in six fights with five knockouts, battles Arvin John Sampaga of Sampaga Boxing Stable of Mobo, Masbate, who packs an 8-1-1 card with three wins inside the distance.

Presented by Ginebra San Miguel and being telecast every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s One Sports channel, the event will feature a total of 12 bouts, including the mouth-watering matchup starring Ar-Ar Andales and ex-world champion Rene Mark Cuarto in the main supporting fight.

“As the country’s only regular boxing program on television, Blow-By-Blow remains committed to its mission of lending a hand to Philippine boxing,” said eight-division legend Manny Pacquiao, who revived the show that made him a global icon two years ago.

Sunday’s spectacle comes just over two months after Blow-By-Blow staged its first mega event when Melvin Jerusalem made a mandatory defense of his World Boxing Council minimumweight title in Mandaluyong City.

Blow-By-Blow is being handled by Marife Barrera with Art Monis serving as matchmaker.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao, who celebrates his 46th birthday on December 17, is holding another Blow-By-Blow slugfest two days before his natal day in General Santos City.