NLEX inks ex-San Beda standout Bahio

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 10:33am
JP Bahio (center) signs a deal with the NLEX Road Warriors on Friday.
(NLEX Road Warriors)

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors shored up their frontline and signed former San Beda Red Lion JB Bahio to a deal.

The 6-foot-5 Bahio, a power forward, was a former NCAA Mythical Five team member and was drafted 25th overall by the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft.

However, he was not signed to a contract by end of the season, as he was still committed to play for Pampanga in the MPBL.

After his contract with Pampanga lapsed, he joined Nueva Ecija.

And now, he will be playing for a Road Warriors team that is currently 0-1 in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

In a statement, Bahio said that he is very happy to finally realize his lifelong dream.

“Sobrang saya ko po kasi simula bata pa lang, pangarap ko na po ang makapag-PBA. Answered prayer po ito, hindi lang para sa akin kundi para rin sa mga mahal ko sa buhay, kaya punong-puno po ng saya ang puso ko,” Bahio said.

He will be reuniting with fellow San Beda products Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon.

“Grateful din po ako dahil mga Bedan din dati ang iba sa mga teammates ko — mga kuya ko na sila, kaya kinakausap nila ako para i-guide ako. Malaking tulong po iyon kasi nakapag-adjust ako nang mabilis. Alam ko rin po na mas marami pa akong matututunan sa kanila,” he added.

“Sobrang blessed po talaga. Ready na po akong ibigay ang lahat para sa NLEX.”

His agent, JR Guevara, also voiced joy with Bahio’s signing.

“Of course, very happy for JB. Before signing with NLEX, lagi namin sinasabi ni Coach Aldin (Ayo), any team makita si JB kahit sa practice pa lang, for sure kukunin,” he said.

“That’s how hard the kid works. When you meet him, sobrang bait, sobrang down-to-earth. That’s why we at EOG Sports are really happy for him.”

The Road Warriors will face the Blackwater Bossing on Saturday, 5 p.m., at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

