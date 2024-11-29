^

Sports

Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 8:02pm
Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters
Meralco's Akil Mitchell (25) puts up a shot over Phoenix defenders during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines — Akil Mitchell sank a game-winning floater to tow the Meralco Bolts’ 23-point comeback over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 111-109, in their PBA Commissioners’ Cup clash Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the game tied at 109, Mitchell received the ball from the elbow and faked, forcing defender Ken Tuffin to leave his feet.

The import then drove to the basket and floated one up that found the bottom of the net with 1.3 seconds remaining to grab the 111-109 lead.

On the other end, Jason Perkins received the inbound pass and attempted a jumper, but it was way short, completing the Bolts’ comeback.

Phoenix led by as much as 23 points, 71-48, in the first half.

However, Meralco stormed back in the third, slicing the deficit to as low as seven points, 76-83, after a Jansen Rios layup.

The Bolts continued to fight back through the fourth frame, but a pair of freebies by Donovan Smith gave Phoenix a 99-91 lead with 7:44 remaining.

Meralco, though, did not give up, eventually grabbing the lead after a triple by Bong Quinto, 106-105.

The lead grew to four, 109-105, after a jumper by Chris Newsome and a split from the stripe by Quinto.

Jumpers by Tyler Tio and Smith tied the game up with 16.0 seconds remaining, which set up Mitchell’s game-winner.

Mitchell finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three assists in 44 minutes of play, while Newsome added 23 markers and six dimes. Aaron Black posted 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Quinto chipped in 14.

Smith paced the Fuel Masters with 33 points and nine rebounds, while Kai Ballungay had his best performance thus far with 18 markers and seven boards. Tio and Ricci Rivero backstopped with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Meralco will try to keep the winstreak going as they face the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, while Phoenix will try to bounce back against the San Miguel Beermen on Tuesday at the same Manila venue.

BASKETBALL

MERALCO BOLTS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hotshots repel Bossing to win PBA Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup debut

Hotshots repel Bossing to win PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots thwarted a furious rally by the gutsy Blackwater Bossing to post a triumphant debut in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao extends reign

Quiambao extends reign

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao of reigning champion La Salle added to his legend a second straight Most Valuable Player plum in UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Batang Pier run over Road Warriors

Batang Pier run over Road Warriors

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NorthPort Batang Pier shrugged off a slow start and ran away in the middle quarters to dominate the NLEX Road Warriors,...
Sports
fbtw
Hong Kong Eastern coach says his PBA guest team isn&rsquo;t &lsquo;Bay Area 2.0&rsquo;

Hong Kong Eastern coach says his PBA guest team isn’t ‘Bay Area 2.0’

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Hong Kong Eastern is expecting a “more competitive” tournament in the PBA Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup,...
Sports
fbtw
Narrowly missing semis bus already a &lsquo;big achievement&rsquo; for Red Warriors, says coach

Narrowly missing semis bus already a ‘big achievement’ for Red Warriors, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite missing the Final Four, University of the East Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago is considering the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chinese Taipei&rsquo;s Xiao-Feng enters boys&rsquo; singles final in Philta international netfest

Chinese Taipei’s Xiao-Feng enters boys’ singles final in Philta international netfest

6 hours ago
Fourth seed Zhou Xiao-Feng of Chinese Taipei defeated No. 6 Koki Nara of Japan, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5, Friday to reach the boys' singles...
Sports
fbtw
Villacencio credits daughter for resurgence en route to TCC Match Play crown

Villacencio credits daughter for resurgence en route to TCC Match Play crown

7 hours ago
Arnold Villacencio, on the verge of bowing out of the tournament, credits his daughter Gretchen for reigniting his determination...
Sports
fbtw
Bisera edges Fortuna to clinch TCC Match Play title

Bisera edges Fortuna to clinch TCC Match Play title

7 hours ago
Florence Bisera mirrored Arnold Villacencio's success in the men’s division of the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play...
Sports
fbtw
AcroCity, Mighty Sports dispute title in Xavier Alumni hoops tourney

AcroCity, Mighty Sports dispute title in Xavier Alumni hoops tourney

7 hours ago
This marks the first time that sister teams from the Mighty Sports organization of Caesar Wongchuking will be battling for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with