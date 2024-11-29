Mitchell nails game-winner as Bolts rally to squeak past Fuel Masters

Meralco's Akil Mitchell (25) puts up a shot over Phoenix defenders during their PBA Commissioner's Cup clash Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Akil Mitchell sank a game-winning floater to tow the Meralco Bolts’ 23-point comeback over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 111-109, in their PBA Commissioners’ Cup clash Friday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

With the game tied at 109, Mitchell received the ball from the elbow and faked, forcing defender Ken Tuffin to leave his feet.

The import then drove to the basket and floated one up that found the bottom of the net with 1.3 seconds remaining to grab the 111-109 lead.

On the other end, Jason Perkins received the inbound pass and attempted a jumper, but it was way short, completing the Bolts’ comeback.

Phoenix led by as much as 23 points, 71-48, in the first half.

However, Meralco stormed back in the third, slicing the deficit to as low as seven points, 76-83, after a Jansen Rios layup.

The Bolts continued to fight back through the fourth frame, but a pair of freebies by Donovan Smith gave Phoenix a 99-91 lead with 7:44 remaining.

Meralco, though, did not give up, eventually grabbing the lead after a triple by Bong Quinto, 106-105.

The lead grew to four, 109-105, after a jumper by Chris Newsome and a split from the stripe by Quinto.

Jumpers by Tyler Tio and Smith tied the game up with 16.0 seconds remaining, which set up Mitchell’s game-winner.

Mitchell finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three assists in 44 minutes of play, while Newsome added 23 markers and six dimes. Aaron Black posted 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Quinto chipped in 14.

Smith paced the Fuel Masters with 33 points and nine rebounds, while Kai Ballungay had his best performance thus far with 18 markers and seven boards. Tio and Ricci Rivero backstopped with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Meralco will try to keep the winstreak going as they face the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, while Phoenix will try to bounce back against the San Miguel Beermen on Tuesday at the same Manila venue.