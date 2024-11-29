^

Villacencio credits daughter for resurgence en route to TCC Match Play crown

Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 2:24pm
Villacencio credits daughter for resurgence en route to TCC Match Play crown
Arnold Villacencio poses with his championship trophy.
Pilipinas Golf

STA. ROSA, Laguna – Arnold Villacencio, on the verge of bowing out of the tournament, credits his daughter Gretchen for reigniting his determination to fight on.

In a storybook turnaround, the 55-year-old veteran outclassed Albin Engino, 4&3, to seize the ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational crown at the TCC course here on Friday.

In a final matchup no one expected, Villacencio overcame exhaustion and fierce competition to claim an improbable victory. After a tentative front nine, he surged ahead by going 3-up at the 13th hole before sealing the win on the next.

The triumph ended a decade-long title drought for Villacencio, who could hardly believe his achievement.

“Hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala na ako ang nanalo (I still can’t believe that I won),” said Villacencio, whose victory came amid challenging conditions and a physically grueling tournament. “Pero bilib pa rin ako sa sarili ko — ako ang pinakamatanda dito, pero natalo ko ang mga mas bata. Siyempre, sa tulong na rin ni Lord (But I’m proud of myself — I’m the oldest here, yet I managed to beat the younger players. Of course, it’s all thanks to the Lord)."

The weather added drama to Villacencio’s campaign. While the final round was played under cooler conditions, the first three days were defined by punishing heat that almost forced him to withdraw from Thursday’s semifinal match against Hyun Ho Rho. 

Despite trailing by three holes midway in that match, Villacencio staged a gritty comeback, eventually securing a 2-up victory with his daughter’s unwavering belief fueling his resolve.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako sa anak ko. Kasi sa semis, gusto ko ng umayaw sa pagod, pero sabi nya ‘lumaban ka, tapusin mo ang laban’ (I’m also grateful to my daughter. During the semifinals, I wanted to give up because I was so exhausted, but they told me, ‘Keep fighting, finish the match),” said Villacencio said of Gretchen, who reminded him of his chances even in the most difficult moments.

Engino, meanwhile, had also pulled off an upset in the semis, edging past the more favored Jay Bayron, 1-up.

With momentum seemingly on his side and conventional wisdom favoring him in the final, Engino looked poised for a breakthrough.

Yet, Villacencio’s unexpected run proved that, especially in golf’s unpredictable match-play format, no lead or advantage is ever secure.

“Marami siyang (Engino) na-miss na putting par, kaya naka-3-up agad ako front nine (He (Engino) missed a lot of putting pars, so I went 3-up right away on the front nine),” said Villacencio.

When asked about the difference in his game back in 2014 at Summit Point, he said: 

The win, worth P280,000, capped off a remarkable season-ending championship sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. reaffirming Villacencio’s place among the sport’s most resilient competitors.

Engino pocketed P200,000, while Bayron outlasted Rho, 3&1, for third place honors worth P150,000, with the Korean settling for P120,000 fourth place prize.

Villacencio’s victory also capped the PGT’s most unpredictable season, where different winners emerged across all 10 stroke-play legs, highlighting the depth of competition.

Adding to the season’s surprises, an unexpected champion rose to claim glory in the match-play finale, cementing the year as one of the tour’s most exciting, dynamic chapters, marked by constant shifts in momentum and startling outcomes.

ARNOLD VILLACENCIO

GOLF
