Monsalve-Avaricio among thrilling duels in Match Play Invitational golf tilt

Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 11:55am
Monsalve-Avaricio among thrilling duels in Match Play Invitational golf tilt
Marvi Monsalve (left) and Chanelle Avaricio.
STA. ROSA, Laguna – The Ladies ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational kicks off Tuesday, November 26, with exciting pairings promising high-stakes drama. 

Defending champion Mikha Fortuna faces a formidable test against 16-year-old rising star Jiwon Lee; while the Marvi Monsalve-Chanelle Avaricio showdown is shaping up to be another must-watch duel.

Both Monsalve and Avaricio are fresh from their campaigns in Taiwan, setting the stage for a closely contested match. They tee off at 7:08 a.m., with Monsalve seeking to end her search for a career breakthrough.

Avaricio, on the other hand, draws on her wealth of experience, including a stellar 2022 season on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, where she notched multiple victories.

Although Avaricio’s track record in stroke play gives her an edge, the unpredictable nature of match play levels the playing field, giving Monsalve a chance to capitalize on her hunger for a breakthrough win.

At 7:16 a.m., Fortuna begins her title defense against Lee, a prodigious talent who has already made waves in the Junior PGT and earned a breakthrough professional win at the Splendido Taal leg, where she bested none other than Fortuna herself.

Lee's relative inexperience in match play is balanced by the mental toughness gained from her recent stints in Taiwan, making this matchup one to watch.

Reigning Order of Merit (OOM) winner and 2022 Match Play champion Harmie Constantino takes on Kyla Nocum in the final pairing of the opening round at 7:56 a.m. Constantino, while tempering expectations due to the competitive field, remains a strong contender for another title.

Last year’s OOM champion Daniella Uy is heavily favored in her  7 a.m. clash against Apple Fudolin, while Florence Bisera aims to secure a victory over Velinda Castil. Other first-round matchups include Gretchen Villacencio versus Rev Alcantara, Chihiro Ikeda against Kristine Fleetwood, and Sarah Ababa battling Pamela Mariano.

The winners of today’s matches will advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday, with the semifinals and championship rounds set for the following two days. With an even playing field and the match play format encouraging bold strategies, the stage is set for four days of thrilling competition in the season-ending event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

