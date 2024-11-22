NU, La Salle renew volley rivalry

MANILA, Philippines — Back-to-back titlist National U and La Salle bring their UAAP rivalry to the Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship, clashing in the much-awaited Game 1 of the finale today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Hostilities fire off at 6:30 p.m. with the Lady Bulldogs looking to move closer to a coveted three-peat although expected to face a strong resistance from their UAAP archrivals Lady Spikers.

NU and La Salle met twice in the UAAP finals, splitting crowns in Seasons 84 and 85, but the Lady Bulldogs have been the undisputed queens in the Shakey’s tilt with perfect runs in two seasons.

But La Salle gained some measure of vengeance in the elimination rounds as it snapped NU’s 28-game, two-year run with a 32-30, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21 win.