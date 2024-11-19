^

Sports

All systems go for 30th Defense & Sports Arms Show

Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 5:00pm
All systems go for 30th Defense & Sports Arms Show
AFAD president Edwin Lim (left) and spokesman Aric Topacio.

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) is going all-in on its second and final hosting of the 30th Defense and Sports Arms Show Manila edition, which will be held November 20-24 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

AFAD spokesperson Alaric “Aric” Topacio said all participating members in the five-day arm show are thrilled and excited to put on display the best local and internationally manufactured sporting firearms and shooting products as the entire firearms industry braces for the impact of gun bans for the coming midterm National election next year.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito was invited as a special guest in the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

“We’re going all-in. It’s going to be a grandiose display of state-of-the-art sporting firearms and shooting products since this will be the last chance for firearms aficionados, athletes, and competitive shooters to secure all necessary equipment and paraphernalia before the gun ban takes effect starting January next year,” said Topacio.

Although it's business as usual for gun dealers to run their shops during the gun ban, Topacio admitted the almost “zero effect” in earning as buyers are adamant since pertaining documents are hanging in the balance due to the election gun ban.

“This is why we are calling all gun aficionados, the responsible gun owners’ community, and fellow competitive shooters to visit the more than 40 booths and find over 100 local and international brands available in the show," said Topacio.

"Samantalahin na nila ang pagkakataon na magpunta sa ating show and take time to scan the best firearms product available,” Topacio added.

With its foremost mission to educate the public about responsible gun ownership, AFAD also lined up activities and programs throughout the four-day event, including seminars on the safe handling of firearms, the legal process of acquiring guns, and vital documents and government requirements. Also, in close coordination with the PNP, AFAD set up a one-stop area for applying for and renewing licenses to own and possess guns.

Members and exhibitors included Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Tactical Corner Inc., Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Jethro International Inc.; Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc, Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center,

Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, Defensive Armament Resource Corp. True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Enterprises, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather & Gen. Mdse., Speededge, Magnus Sports Shop, Greyman Elite Inc., Bonanza Enterprise, Frontier Guns & Ammo, Jordan Guns & Ammo Trading, Tacops-Tactical Option Inc., Raj’s, Asia Defense and Armament Corporation and Secure Arms.

AFAD

DEFENSE AND SPORTING ARMS SHOW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

Reyes keen on chasing NBA dream

1 day ago
Most young talented Filipino basketball players are bringing their act abroad somewhere in Asia or beyond for greener pa...
Sports
fbtw
PGFlex hoops: Maroon rally to nip MCU; Adamson escapes La Salle

PGFlex hoops: Maroon rally to nip MCU; Adamson escapes La Salle

9 hours ago
Rey Remogat dropped two booming treys, while Miguel Yniguez was steady from the free throw area in the last six minutes as...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas unleashing twin tower

Gilas unleashing twin tower

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Seven-foot-three Kai Sotto has been cleared to see action for Gilas Pilipinas, making way for the twin tower combo with June...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand ekes out win vs Myanmar; Vietnam crushes Indonesia

Thailand ekes out win vs Myanmar; Vietnam crushes Indonesia

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The game had all the makings of a repeat of Thailand’s grind-it-out match against Indonesia in the tournament opener,...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

Nationals face Bolts in lone tune-up

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas will play PBA Philippine Cup champion Meralco this morning at the Inspire Sports Academy gym, Calamba in its only tune-up...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clippers upset Warriors; Lillard saves Bucks

Clippers upset Warriors; Lillard saves Bucks

2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers held off a furious late rally to upset the pace-setting Golden State Warriors, 102-99, in the NBA...
Sports
fbtw
Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

Resolution expected soon for POC electoral cases

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee’s electoral commission vowed to resolve several protests filed by both the two parties...
Sports
fbtw
UST rookie Acido sprays 'main weapon' in pivotal Tigers win

UST rookie Acido sprays 'main weapon' in pivotal Tigers win

5 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rookie Amiel Acido provided spark off the bench to help the Growling Tigers rout the Adamson Soaring...
Sports
fbtw
Gonzaga cops twin titles in PPS Dipolog netfest

Gonzaga cops twin titles in PPS Dipolog netfest

7 hours ago
Ayl Gonzaga redeemed herself in Zamboanga del Norte, achieving a remarkable two-title triumph at the Dipolog City National...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with