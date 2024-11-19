All systems go for 30th Defense & Sports Arms Show

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD) is going all-in on its second and final hosting of the 30th Defense and Sports Arms Show Manila edition, which will be held November 20-24 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

AFAD spokesperson Alaric “Aric” Topacio said all participating members in the five-day arm show are thrilled and excited to put on display the best local and internationally manufactured sporting firearms and shooting products as the entire firearms industry braces for the impact of gun bans for the coming midterm National election next year.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito was invited as a special guest in the opening ceremony at 10 a.m.

“We’re going all-in. It’s going to be a grandiose display of state-of-the-art sporting firearms and shooting products since this will be the last chance for firearms aficionados, athletes, and competitive shooters to secure all necessary equipment and paraphernalia before the gun ban takes effect starting January next year,” said Topacio.

Although it's business as usual for gun dealers to run their shops during the gun ban, Topacio admitted the almost “zero effect” in earning as buyers are adamant since pertaining documents are hanging in the balance due to the election gun ban.

“This is why we are calling all gun aficionados, the responsible gun owners’ community, and fellow competitive shooters to visit the more than 40 booths and find over 100 local and international brands available in the show," said Topacio.

"Samantalahin na nila ang pagkakataon na magpunta sa ating show and take time to scan the best firearms product available,” Topacio added.

With its foremost mission to educate the public about responsible gun ownership, AFAD also lined up activities and programs throughout the four-day event, including seminars on the safe handling of firearms, the legal process of acquiring guns, and vital documents and government requirements. Also, in close coordination with the PNP, AFAD set up a one-stop area for applying for and renewing licenses to own and possess guns.

Members and exhibitors included Trust Trade, PB Dionisio & Co. Inc., Squires Bingham International Inc., Tactical Corner Inc., Nashe Enterprises, Hahn Manila Enterprises, Shooters Guns and Ammo Corp., Metro Arms Corporation, R. Espineli Trading, Imperial Guns, Ammo & Accessories, Jethro International Inc.; Stronghand Incorporated, Final Option Trading Corporation, Force Site Inc, Lynx Firearms and Ammunition; Tactical Precision Trading, Armscor Shooting Center,

Topspot Guns and Ammo, Lordman Leathercraft Guns and Ammo, Defensive Armament Resource Corp. True Weight, Tactics SOG Industries Inc., Lock and Load Firearms and Sporting Goods, Pascual Enterprises, Santiago Fiberforce, Jordan Leather & Gen. Mdse., Speededge, Magnus Sports Shop, Greyman Elite Inc., Bonanza Enterprise, Frontier Guns & Ammo, Jordan Guns & Ammo Trading, Tacops-Tactical Option Inc., Raj’s, Asia Defense and Armament Corporation and Secure Arms.