3 students bound for Ateneo on Jordan Wings scholarship

MANILA, Philippines — Three more young students are going to the Ateneo de Manila University on a full ride under the Jordan Wings Scholars program.

The new batch of the scholarship program is made up of three outstanding youth from Davao City, Batangas and Los Banos, Laguna, Jordan Brand announced.

Maica Garcia from Ateneo de Davao high school; Sofia Pequieras from Fame Academy of Science and Technology in Cuenca, Batangas; and Dan Cabangunay from the University of the Philippines Rural High School in Los Banos will receive full scholarships at Ateneo, and will also benefit from mentorship programs.

Garcia will pursue an AB Diplomacy and Internal Relations, while Pequieras and Cabangunay will take up Bachelor of Sciene in Applied Mathematics - Master in Data Science.



Former Ateneo Blue Eagle star Kiefer Ravena also welcomed the three to the Ateneo.

“I know the gift of education is one of the best things we can have because it can bring us closer to our dreams. Jordan aims to connect that gap for you to get closer to your dreams and motivate the next generation of game-changers,” Ravena, who is the first Filipino athlete to be signed by the Jordan Brand, said.

Garcia, Pequieras and Cabangunay will join the previous Jordan Wings scholars in 2022 and 2023.

“Wings will always strive to empower youth and let them discover their own greatness. It’s education that opens doors and unlocks that greatness. The brand is all about creating a level playing field that promotes diversity, inclusion and equality. We believe the ball should bounce the same for everyone,” said Jino Ferrer, country marketing manager of Nike Philippines.

Bahay Tuluyan, a children’s rights organization, will also provide personalized coaching, career guidance and mentorship during their stay at Ateneo.

“The Batch of 2028 will continue to pursue the spirit of excellence inspired by the Jordan Wings Scholarship Program and like the scholars who came before them, they will pay it forward to the community — a value that accurately reflects the Jordan Brand’s mission and purpose,” Ferrer added.