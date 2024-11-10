^

Sports

Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 11:29am
Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward
Karl Eldrew Yulo expresses his gratitude to his generous benefactor, senatorial candidate Luis “Chavit” Singson, by presenting his gold medal to him. The young Yulo received ?500,000 cash reward from Singson. Also present during the turnover was his daughter, Ako Ilocano Ako party list Rep. Richelle Singson-Michael.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo. 

Yulo is P500,000 richer after winning four gold medals in the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Thailand last week. 

Eldrew, the younger brother of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos, received the money from politician Chavit Singson. 

The 16-year-old Yulo bagged gold medals in junior individual all-around event, floor exercise, still rings, and vault in the event. 

He also bagged silver medals in parallel bars and team all-around events. 

According to Singson, Yulo “deserves the incentive for showing hard work and determination to become the country’s next gymnastics sensation.”

Singson earlier gave the Yulo family P1 million as an early Christmas gift as he pushed for the mending of ties between them and Carlos. 

vuukle comment

ELDREW YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New Benilde recruit SJ Moore to strut stuff in Pinoyliga 'NEXT MAN cUP'

New Benilde recruit SJ Moore to strut stuff in Pinoyliga 'NEXT MAN cUP'

18 hours ago
The stage is set for powerhouse teams College of St. Benilde and De La Salle University to test their new recruits in the...
Sports
fbtw
UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

UE to appeal looming suspension on Momowei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The University of the East Red Warriors will appeal the one-game suspension expected to be handed to big man Precious Momowei,...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

Tamaraws fuel UAAP semis drive at expense of Blue Eagles

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Far Eastern University Tamaraws boosted their Final Four hopes in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Tigers keep Warriors at bay to solidify hold on 4th place

Tigers keep Warriors at bay to solidify hold on 4th place

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers tightened their grip on the fourth spot of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
AFAD Arms Show all set

AFAD Arms Show all set

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The country’s biggest and longest-running defense and sports arms show celebrates three decades of excellence and responsible...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Akari lights up against Galeries

Akari lights up against Galeries

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Akari gave Alas Pilipinas standouts Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma a warm homecoming with a 28-30, 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws send Eagles on brink of elimination

Tamaraws send Eagles on brink of elimination

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Far Eastern U kept its Final Four hopes alive with a huge 65-54 win over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Generals marching to NCAA history

Generals marching to NCAA history

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Emilio Aguinaldo College is two victories away from making NCAA history.
Sports
fbtw
Coco, Zheng reach final

Coco, Zheng reach final

12 hours ago
World number three Coco Gauff and number seven Zheng Qinwen will square off in the championship match of the WTA Finals in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with