Bemedaled Karl Eldrew Yulo receives P500,000 reward

Karl Eldrew Yulo expresses his gratitude to his generous benefactor, senatorial candidate Luis “Chavit” Singson, by presenting his gold medal to him. The young Yulo received ?500,000 cash reward from Singson. Also present during the turnover was his daughter, Ako Ilocano Ako party list Rep. Richelle Singson-Michael.

MANILA, Philippines — Blessings aplenty for Karl Eldrew Yulo.

Yulo is P500,000 richer after winning four gold medals in the 3rd JRC Artistic Gymnastics Stars Championships in Thailand last week.

Eldrew, the younger brother of double Olympic gold medalist Carlos, received the money from politician Chavit Singson.

The 16-year-old Yulo bagged gold medals in junior individual all-around event, floor exercise, still rings, and vault in the event.

He also bagged silver medals in parallel bars and team all-around events.

According to Singson, Yulo “deserves the incentive for showing hard work and determination to become the country’s next gymnastics sensation.”

Singson earlier gave the Yulo family P1 million as an early Christmas gift as he pushed for the mending of ties between them and Carlos.