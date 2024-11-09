^

Sports

Blue Eagles complete UAAP women's basketball semis cast

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 9, 2024 | 2:34pm
Blue Eagles complete UAAP women's basketball semis cast
Ateneo's Kacey dela Rosa
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Final Four has been set.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles punched the final ticket to the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament Final Four after blasting the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 85-70, Saturday morning at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo thus won its third straight game to book its third straight Final Four appearance, rising to 7-5 in the season.

Kacey dela Rosa had another monster outing with 24 points and 18 rebounds, to go with three assists, two blocks and a steal. Sarah Makanjuola provided ample support with 21 markers and 11 boards.

Ateneo was holding on to a slim three-point lead, 17-14, at the end of the first quarter.
But the squad stepped on the gas in the second quarter, breaking the game wide open, 37-23.

This continued in the second half, as the he Eagles' lead grew to as much as 27 points, 83-56.

“Our girls are competitive enough. We want to build momentum heading into the Final Four. Hindi mo naman masasabi pa if Final Four or stepladder, but we just want to stay ready to any scenario,” Ateneo head coach LA Mumar said.

Mumar added that everyone in the team should be able to do their roles well as the season goes into deep waters.

“That will be the theme of our season. Our twin towers have been very consistent so it’s a lot of the guards, wings, and our backup bigs, we need everyone to step up and do their role. They need to be a star in their role,” he stressed.

Kailah Oani chipped in 14 markers for Ateneo.

Shane Salvani spearheaded FEU with 29 points, seven steals, six rebounds and six assists, while Erica Lopez had 10.

The third spot is still within reach for the Blue Eagles, as they are behind the 8-3 Adamson Lady Falcons.

The Lady Tamaraws, meanwhile, dropped to 3-9.

In the second game, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses blasted the also-ran University of the East Lady Warriors, 84-62.

Tacky Tacatac exploded for 25 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds as he sank six 3-pointers. Kent Pastrana added 18 markers, eight dimes and seven boards.

Rachel Lacayanga and Kamba Kone had 22 points each for UE. The former had five rebounds and four steals, while the latter had 15 boards.

UST went back to the win column and rose to 10-2, while UE dropped to 1-11.

