Philippine swimmers test mettle in Asian Open Water Championships

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 5:51pm
The eight-man Philippine delegation headed into the Asian Open Water Championships.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has sent an eight-man delegation to the 11th Asian Open Water Championships in Hong Kong. 

The Philippine men’s team is headlined by Davao City pride Paolo Miguel Labanon from Mapua Malayan College Mindanao, schoolmate Rafael Miguel Cruz, Roy Angelo Rodriguez from Kabacan Wesleyan Academy Inc. in North Cotabato and Eirron Seth Vibar of the University of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the women’s squad composed of Graziella Sophia Ato of Great Height Learning Center, Athena Shannessa Chang from the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Athea Margarette Lagunay from Little Me Academy of Cagayan de Oro City, and Hannah Drelyn Sanchez from the La Salle University.

The swimmers — supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Wad Mave Philippines owned by Jose Ronaldo Vibar — were picked through the open national tryout in July. 

According to the Philippine Aquatics Inc. executive director Anthony Reyes, it is the first time they sent a delegation to the Open Water competition. 

“Aside from gaining experience for our athletes, this trip proves that PAI is working hard for the development not only of traditional swimming but in all aquatic disciplines,” Reyes said.

Recently, the PAI also sent a 16-man team in the World Cup Qualifying Series in Incheon, South Korea, where tanker Xiandi Chua earned an additional event slot for the World Cup in December in Budapest, Hungary. 

Joshua Ang, Rian Marco Adiong Tirol and Filipino-American Miranda Renner also established a new Philippine record.

The Philippine junior squad will also send 12 swimmers in the SEA Age Championships from December 1 to 5 in Bangkok.

