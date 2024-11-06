Lions gain payback vs Pirates to close in on NCAA semis slot

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda served Emilio Aguinaldo College a dish best served cold as it hammered out a vengeful 89-59 decimation of the latter Wednesday to inch closer to a return trip to the NCAA Season 100 Final Four at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Lions were all business on this one as they led from start to finish and even went up by as much as over a month — 33 points — in securing their 10th triumph in 15 outings and at least a playoff for one of the last two tickets to the playoff phase.

They could automatically claim it with a win against one among San Beda’s last three elimination round assignments — Letran, College of St. Benilde and San Sebastian.

If it happens, it will join CSB and Mapua in the playoff round.

“This was a good confidence booster for us as we prepare for the Final Four,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

The win avenged San Beda’s stinging 68-55 defeat dealt by the same EAC squad in the first round last September 17.

Emman Tagle and Bismark Lina masterminded the annihilation of the Generals, with the former doing damage from the outside where he drained five booming triples and ended up with a game-high 20 points and the latter wreaking havoc inside where he pounded his way to 18 points.

EAC stumbled from solo fourth to a share of it with Letran, CSB and San Sebastian with a 7-8 slate each.

The scores:

San Beda 89 – Tagle 20, Lina 18, Andrada 14, Royo 9, Puno 9, Songcuya 6, Tagala 5, Gonzales 3, Payosing 3, RC Calimag 2, Estacio 0, Bonzalida 0, Celzo 0, Richi Calimag 0.

EAC 59 – Gurtiza 10, Pagsanjan 10, Doromal 6, Bacud 6, Quinal 5, Loristo 5, Oftana 5, Ednilag 4, Ochavo 2, Jacob 2, Postanes 2, Lucero 2, Luciano 0, Bagay 0, Umpad 0.

Quarterscores: 24-17; 48-29; 66-35; 89-59.