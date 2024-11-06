^

Sports

High-stakes prizes spice up return of Southwoods' Chairman's Cup

Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 11:11am
High-stakes prizes spice up return of Southwoods' Chairman's Cup
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup is set to captivate participants with an extraordinary array of prizes, including luxury cars and a Mexican Riviera cruise, when it is held from November 14-16 at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite.

The annual tournament has long been known as Manila Southwoods’ flagship event, drawing in players and sponsors alike with its remarkable prize lineup and exciting gameplay format.

The event offers an impressive lineup of grand hole-in-one prizes, including a Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.5G, sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) and Alpine Motors Corp., and a Toyota Raize 1.2E CVT 2025, provided by Toyota Silang, Cavite.

For those aiming even higher, a luxurious seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise for two awaits, complete with round-trip airfare between Manila and Los Angeles, courtesy of RCI and Baron Travel. If no participant scores an ace, these prizes will be raffled off, adding a thrill of anticipation for every golfer in attendance.

In addition to the major prizes, players skilled (or fortunate) enough to score an ace will receive exclusive prizes from top sponsors such as Ogawa, Time Golf Corp. (K&G), MF Electric Golf Carts, Hyundai Motors Philippines, Global Matrix Concept Group, Gamboa and Sons, Inc. (Gransportivo), Isla LPG Corp. and J-Ten Sports, Inc. (Srixon). These premium awards amplify the excitement and competition, inspiring golfers to perform at their best and making the Chairman’s Charity Cup one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of the year.

With an anticipated 500-player roster this year, surpassing last year’s 472 participants, the tournament continues to grow in popularity. Organizers have introduced a new two-person, member-member team format, where teams will play using an aggregate scoring system. Each player’s score will be added to determine the team’s total, creating an engaging mix of camaraderie and competitive spirit.

Sponsored by a robust lineup of companies, the tournament includes Platinum sponsors Atlas Circuits, Inc., Leads Agri/Malveda Properties and Development Corp., San Miguel Corp., and The Turf Company. The Gold sponsors include Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Srixon and Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines.

Making up the Silver supporters are Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions, Centro Manufacturing Corp., Rep. Dino Tanjuatco III, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., Januarius Holdings, Inc., Le Chef, MRT Dev’t. Corp. Prestige Golf Access and Clubshares, Inc. and The Manor and The Forest Lodge, both at Camp John Hay.

To keep the event lively and fair, the tournament will be held in divisions, with sequential tee times over the first two days and a shotgun start on the final day. Players will compete under the Modified Stableford Points system with handicaps, and a long-standing tournament rule mandates that players pick up their ball after a net bogey to maintain the pace of play.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

Amos sizzles from deep as Archers enter in PGFlex Invitational semis

21 hours ago
Mason Amos buried five triples and helped power La Salle to an 82-71 win over University of the Philippines and into the semis...
Sports
fbtw
Back to zero

Back to zero

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
The PBA Governors’ Cup Finals is virtually back to zero with defending champion TNT and tough-as-nails challenger Barangay...
Sports
fbtw
Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

Archers begin push for No. 1 seed

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Reigning champion La Salle presses up bid for a top-seed finish while three more teams scramble for positions in the crucial...
Sports
fbtw
Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

Para Games slated Nov. 11-14 at Rizal Memorial

18 hours ago
After being shelved for five years, the Philippine National Para Games returns with over 900 participants taking centerstage...
Sports
fbtw
Alas off to slow start

Alas off to slow start

11 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas suffered a double blow at the start of the Asian Senior Beach Volleyball Championships with two teams suffering...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Catacutan, Beltran, Delariarte shine in PSA Cup golf tilt

Catacutan, Beltran, Delariarte shine in PSA Cup golf tilt

1 hour ago
Spin.ph editor Dodo Catacutan, The STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran and former national player Jerome Delariarte are the...
Sports
fbtw
TNT, Ginebra break deadlock

TNT, Ginebra break deadlock

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
After going through peaks and valleys over four grueling games, holder TNT and challenger Barangay Ginebra proceed to today’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cavaliers unbeaten in 8 games

Cavaliers unbeaten in 8 games

11 hours ago
Darius Garland poured in 39 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers fended off a late Milwaukee surge to beat the Bucks 116-114...
Sports
fbtw
LPU Pirates keep heads above water

LPU Pirates keep heads above water

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines University coach Gilbert Malabanan mapped out a plan to neutralize San Sebastian’s run-and-gun...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with