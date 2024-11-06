High-stakes prizes spice up return of Southwoods' Chairman's Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Southwoods Chairman’s Charity Cup is set to captivate participants with an extraordinary array of prizes, including luxury cars and a Mexican Riviera cruise, when it is held from November 14-16 at the Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite.

The annual tournament has long been known as Manila Southwoods’ flagship event, drawing in players and sponsors alike with its remarkable prize lineup and exciting gameplay format.

The event offers an impressive lineup of grand hole-in-one prizes, including a Mitsubishi XForce GLS 1.5G, sponsored by Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) and Alpine Motors Corp., and a Toyota Raize 1.2E CVT 2025, provided by Toyota Silang, Cavite.

For those aiming even higher, a luxurious seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise for two awaits, complete with round-trip airfare between Manila and Los Angeles, courtesy of RCI and Baron Travel. If no participant scores an ace, these prizes will be raffled off, adding a thrill of anticipation for every golfer in attendance.

In addition to the major prizes, players skilled (or fortunate) enough to score an ace will receive exclusive prizes from top sponsors such as Ogawa, Time Golf Corp. (K&G), MF Electric Golf Carts, Hyundai Motors Philippines, Global Matrix Concept Group, Gamboa and Sons, Inc. (Gransportivo), Isla LPG Corp. and J-Ten Sports, Inc. (Srixon). These premium awards amplify the excitement and competition, inspiring golfers to perform at their best and making the Chairman’s Charity Cup one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of the year.

With an anticipated 500-player roster this year, surpassing last year’s 472 participants, the tournament continues to grow in popularity. Organizers have introduced a new two-person, member-member team format, where teams will play using an aggregate scoring system. Each player’s score will be added to determine the team’s total, creating an engaging mix of camaraderie and competitive spirit.

Sponsored by a robust lineup of companies, the tournament includes Platinum sponsors Atlas Circuits, Inc., Leads Agri/Malveda Properties and Development Corp., San Miguel Corp., and The Turf Company. The Gold sponsors include Abomar Equipment Sales Corp., Agrexplore Corp., Srixon and Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines.

Making up the Silver supporters are Aqua Terra Integrated Solutions, Centro Manufacturing Corp., Rep. Dino Tanjuatco III, Federal Land NRE Global, Inc., Januarius Holdings, Inc., Le Chef, MRT Dev’t. Corp. Prestige Golf Access and Clubshares, Inc. and The Manor and The Forest Lodge, both at Camp John Hay.

To keep the event lively and fair, the tournament will be held in divisions, with sequential tee times over the first two days and a shotgun start on the final day. Players will compete under the Modified Stableford Points system with handicaps, and a long-standing tournament rule mandates that players pick up their ball after a net bogey to maintain the pace of play.