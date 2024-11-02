Weather forces Toto Japan Classic to 54-hole finish

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Hana Wakimoto of Japan putts on the 15th green during the second round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 07, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California.

MANILA, Philippines -- Hana Wakimoto’s quest for a career breakthrough on both the LPGA Tour and the LPGA of Japan got a boost as the Toto Japan Classic in Shiga was cut short due to a tropical storm that rendered Seta Golf Course unplayable.

With severe weather forcing the suspension of Saturday’s third round, the $2-million tournament has now been shortened to a 54-hole event, with the final round rescheduled for Sunday – pending favorable conditions.

Wakimoto, whose previous accolades include only a single victory on the JLPGA Step Up Tour, has been in outstanding form. She stormed to the top of the leaderboard with a bogey-free 63 in the opening round, followed by a 68, giving her a two-shot lead at 131.

Trailing her are Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn, both at 133, after rounds of 65 and 66, respectively. Rio Takeda sits solo in fourth at 134 after a 65, while former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko leads a chasing pack at 135 after a 70.

Meanwhile, reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso surged into contention with a solid 67, tying for eighth at 136, though the ICTSI-backed shotmaker remained five strokes behind the leader.

With softened fairways and preferred lies in play, Wakimoto will look to leverage her two-stroke advantage to fend off a strong field of challengers and secure her first major career victory.