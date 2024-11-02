^

Sports

Weather forces Toto Japan Classic to 54-hole finish

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 2, 2024 | 1:40pm
Weather forces Toto Japan Classic to 54-hole finish
PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 07: Hana Wakimoto of Japan putts on the 15th green during the second round of the 78th U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 07, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California.
Harry How / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Hana Wakimoto’s quest for a career breakthrough on both the LPGA Tour and the LPGA of Japan got a boost as the Toto Japan Classic in Shiga was cut short due to a tropical storm that rendered Seta Golf Course unplayable.

With severe weather forcing the suspension of Saturday’s third round, the $2-million tournament has now been shortened to a 54-hole event, with the final round rescheduled for Sunday – pending favorable conditions.

Wakimoto, whose previous accolades include only a single victory on the JLPGA Step Up Tour, has been in outstanding form. She stormed to the top of the leaderboard with a bogey-free 63 in the opening round, followed by a 68, giving her a two-shot lead at 131.

Trailing her are Yealimi Noh and Ariya Jutanugarn, both at 133, after rounds of 65 and 66, respectively. Rio Takeda sits solo in fourth at 134 after a 65, while former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko leads a chasing pack at 135 after a 70.

Meanwhile, reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso surged into contention with a solid 67, tying for eighth at 136, though the ICTSI-backed shotmaker remained five strokes behind the leader.

With softened fairways and preferred lies in play, Wakimoto will look to leverage her two-stroke advantage to fend off a strong field of challengers and secure her first major career victory.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Test of patience

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
A world MMA title has eluded ONE Championship Atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga.
Sports
fbtw
LPGT&rsquo;s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

LPGT’s finest vie in Taiwan Tour

14 hours ago
Top players from the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT) will compete in the 2024 Party Golfers Ladies Open, scheduled for...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino strengthens Philippines ties

Tolentino strengthens Philippines ties

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino strengthened the country’s ties with...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

Gin Kings fight through TNT defense to take Game 3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The common themes of the TNT Tropang Giga’s wins in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals have been low-scoring contests...
Sports
fbtw
Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

Putting premium on defense works wonders for Tropang Giga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Focusing on defense and making their opponents work hard for their offense are now paying off dividends for the TNT Tropang...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Solid Saso inches closer with 67 as Wakimoto holds sway

Solid Saso inches closer with 67 as Wakimoto holds sway

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Yuka Saso showcased her formidable skillset on Friday in the Toto Japan Classic, coming through with a bogey-free five-under...
Sports
fbtw
Que holds ground as Thai vet grabs clubhouse lead

Que holds ground as Thai vet grabs clubhouse lead

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Angelo Que may not have matched his opening-round fireworks at the Indonesian Masters, but he managed a composed finish, carding...
Sports
fbtw
Booker scores 40 as Suns storm back to beat Clippers

Booker scores 40 as Suns storm back to beat Clippers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Devin Booker exploded for 40 points as the Phoenix Suns rallied from 21 points down to edge the Los Angeles Clippers, 125-119,...
Sports
fbtw
Cansino credits time with UP for promising PBA rookie year

Cansino credits time with UP for promising PBA rookie year

1 day ago
Meralco Bolts rookie CJ Cansino has credited the promising start to his PBA career to the winning mentality he developed during...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with