^

Sports

Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 1:05pm
Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship
Grandmaster John Paul Gomez (right) pocketed worth P120,000 courtesy of tournament host and Alicia Mayor Joel Amos Alejandro.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Grandmaster John Paul Gomez never really lost hope that he will once again ascend to the summit as the Philippines best of the best.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old Olympiad veteran completed his climb back to dominance after he ruled the Philippine National Open Chess Championship in Alicia, Isabela.

Gomez split the point with International Master Joel Banawa, a local bet, in 21 moves of a Caro-kann encounter and finished with 8.5 points that sealed him a Southeast Asian Games berth next year in Thailand.

It was made sweeter by the champion’s purse he pocketed worth P120,000 courtesy of tournament host and Alicia Mayor Joel Amos Alejandro.

It also ended what had been a long and winding trek back to the top after last winning this same event 11 years ago.

Overall, Gomez has now three crowns including that breakthrough victory in 2008 that started what had been an illustrious career that saw him make the Olympiad squad seven times.

“Ang tagal ko din hinintay ito,” said Gomez, who thanked Biñan, Laguna Mayor Arman Dimaguila for backing his campaign.

Paulo Bersamina, who flattened Alexis Emil Maribao in 42 moves of a Sicilian, and Daniel Quizon, who edged IM Jem Garcia in a marathon 74-move win of a King’s Indian, ended up tied for No. 2 with eight points each.

But Bersamina claimed second via the win-over-the-other rule since he pulled the rug from under Quizon in the opening round.

They bagged P75,000 each.

FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo decimated Vince Angelo Medina in 30 moves of a Queen’s Pawn duel to settle for solo No. 4 with 7.5 points and the prize worth P40,000.

Garcia slid down to fifth with seven points and consoled himself with a P20,000 prize.

vuukle comment

CHESS

JOHN PAUL GOMEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

Shooting, running take the podium at PSA Forum

2 days ago
Shooting and running combine together to make up Tuesday’s session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA)...
Sports
fbtw
Tropa dominate kickoff

Tropa dominate kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
TNT drew first and stayed on firing mode all night to beat Barangay Ginebra to a 1-0 head start in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors aim to boost UAAP semis bid

Red Warriors aim to boost UAAP semis bid

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
University of the East tries to bolster its Final Four bid to snap a 14-year drought when it tangles with the struggling Adamson...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

Philippines to host Southeast Asian shooting tilt Nov. 24

21 hours ago
The Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) ends the year with a bang when it hosts the Southeast Asian Shooting Association...
Sports
fbtw
Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

Dodgers go 2-0 in World Series

2 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 stranglehold on the World Series after defeating the New York Yankees on Saturday but a...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with