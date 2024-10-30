Gomez regains glory in Philippine National Open Chess Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Grandmaster John Paul Gomez never really lost hope that he will once again ascend to the summit as the Philippines best of the best.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old Olympiad veteran completed his climb back to dominance after he ruled the Philippine National Open Chess Championship in Alicia, Isabela.

Gomez split the point with International Master Joel Banawa, a local bet, in 21 moves of a Caro-kann encounter and finished with 8.5 points that sealed him a Southeast Asian Games berth next year in Thailand.

It was made sweeter by the champion’s purse he pocketed worth P120,000 courtesy of tournament host and Alicia Mayor Joel Amos Alejandro.

It also ended what had been a long and winding trek back to the top after last winning this same event 11 years ago.

Overall, Gomez has now three crowns including that breakthrough victory in 2008 that started what had been an illustrious career that saw him make the Olympiad squad seven times.

“Ang tagal ko din hinintay ito,” said Gomez, who thanked Biñan, Laguna Mayor Arman Dimaguila for backing his campaign.

Paulo Bersamina, who flattened Alexis Emil Maribao in 42 moves of a Sicilian, and Daniel Quizon, who edged IM Jem Garcia in a marathon 74-move win of a King’s Indian, ended up tied for No. 2 with eight points each.

But Bersamina claimed second via the win-over-the-other rule since he pulled the rug from under Quizon in the opening round.

They bagged P75,000 each.

FIDE Master Mark Jay Bacojo decimated Vince Angelo Medina in 30 moves of a Queen’s Pawn duel to settle for solo No. 4 with 7.5 points and the prize worth P40,000.

Garcia slid down to fifth with seven points and consoled himself with a P20,000 prize.