'Payback mindset' tows Ateneo past La Salle in UAAP womenâ€™s hoops

'Payback mindset' tows Ateneo past La Salle in UAAP women’s hoops

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning league Most Valuable Player Kacey dela Rosa detonated for another double-double to lead the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles over the La Salle Green Archers, 70-57, in their UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball tournament clash last Saturday, October 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dela Rosa had a stellar outing with 28 points, 16 rebounds and five steals – shooting 10-of-21 from the field – to help the Blue Eagles win.

The 20-year-old center came out aggressive right from the get-go, and flexed her might from the inside to power the Blue Eagles.

After the game, she told reporters that their close 65-62 win in the first round powered the Katipunan-based squad this time around.

“Yung mindset lang namin coming into the game kasi we almost lost to La Salle last round, so kahit nanalo kami last round, siyempre inisip namin na we have to come back stronger,” de la Rosa said.

“Kailangan naming matalo ang La Salle kasi it’s a rivalry game, kaya this is an important win for us,” she added.

Dela Rosa, also the frontrunner in this season’s MVP race, said she just played loose and and shrugged off pressure.

“Laging sinasabi ni coach sa amin yung enjoy the game. Kapag na-e-enjoy mo yung laro, nalalabas mo yung totoo mong laro,” she said.

The Blue Eagles aim to continue their winning momentum in another rivalry game against the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons on Wednesday, October 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Brent Sagre, intern