Philippines looks to hold serve in 1stÂ AFF Womenâ€™s Futsal Championships

Philippines looks to hold serve in 1st AFF Women’s Futsal Championships

MANILA, Philippines -- While the recent global lockdown due to the Covid-19 virus upset many things in the scheme of life, there too were positive developments. One such, in the case of Philippine sports, is the ascent of the Philippine women’s futsal team.

With the tremendous patronage from the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the Henry Moran Foundation, a pool of players began training at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna. Then came the arrival of Dutch futsal coaching legend Vic Hermans, which was a coup of sorts as some Southeast Asian countries were wooing him.

Hermans has guided three countries to the FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The team finished second in the PFF Tri-Nations Cup last October 2023, where the team bounced back from a 4-1 defeat in the first round with a scintillating, 11-0 triumph in the semifinals.

Now, the acid test before the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in 2025 is looming in the form of the inaugural AFF Women’s Futsal Championship, will be held from November 16-21 at the Philsports Arena.

It is indeed an acid test indeed as all the four other nations the Philippines will take on are ranked higher – Thailand is ranked as the sixth best side in the world, while Vietnam is No. 11, Indonesia at No. 24 and Myanmar at No. 27.

Looking to stun its regional rivals is up-and-coming Philippines, which is currently ranked 59th, having moved up two notches higher based on the latest FIFA women’s futsal rankings.

According to PFF officials, the lineup will be unveiled this coming November 5.

The Philippines battles Myanmar on Opening Day, November 16, at 7 p.m.

The following day, November 17, the Philippines takes on top-rated Thailand, also at 7 p.m.

The nationals earn a bye the following day, but return to action on November 19 against Vietnam (7 p.m.).

Indonesia tests the Pinays on November 20 at 7pm.

November 21 will find the third- and fourth-ranked squads battling for third at 4 p.m., with the two finalists locking horns for the gold medal at 7 p.m.