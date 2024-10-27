^

Last Filipino player shines in Honor of Kings Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2024 | 12:41pm
Filipino Honor of Kings player Adrian 'Toshi' Bacallo (2nd from left) with his team Dominator Esports.
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Honor of Kings player Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo is the lone Filipino left in the 2024 Honor of Kings Championship. 

The Filipino import plays under the banner of Indonesia champion Dominator Esports and has reached the tournament's grand finals after surviving Malaysia's Team Secret, 3-2, in the lower bracket finals late Saturday, October 26.

Bacallo was a former Mobile Legends Bang Bang player, under the team’s Smart Omega and TNC Pro Team. With the Barangay, Bacallo had reached the M2 World Championship and was part of TNC Pro Team's first franchise roster in MPL Philippines Season 8.

"Sa ML parang sinayang ko ‘yung meron ako no’n tapos ngayon parang all in ako. Dati parang hindi ako all in sa career ko, parang pinabayaan ko. Ngayon mas all in ako. Ibang Toshi na,” Bacallo told the Philippine media here.

He shared that there was a time he felt that he wasn't cut out to continue being an esports athlete and had shifted his attention to his Criminology degree. But fate seemed to have a different path for him.

Bacallo shared, “Nag-aaral na ako no’n eh then may hulog ng langit na sabi ng manager namin dati if gusto kong i-try ‘yung larong ‘to. Binigay sa akin ‘yung roadmap ng HoK. Sumugal ako, why not give it another shot."

Bacallo then became the Clash Laner for Boom Esports as they participated in the Honor of Kings Invitational Season 2 as well as their stint at the Mid-Season Invitational during the Esports World Cup.

In the second half of the season, Boom Esports saw seven players, prompting Bacallo to once again take the risk for his own personal development.

"Ni-loan ako ng Dominator  galing sa Boom. Naghahanap ako ng team kasi seven players na kami sa Boom, kaya nag-risk ako na pumunta sa Indonesia. Worth it naman, nag-champion kami [sa Indonesia qualifier],” explained Bacallo. 

Even though he has only been with the Indonesian squad for two months, the chemistry and communication has been strong from Day 1.

He added, "Hindi [ako nag-aral ng Bahasa], English naman ‘yung communication namin kahit basic english lang. ‘Yung bonding at chemistry talaga namin ‘yung hindi nawawala. Parang lahat kami sync, team player lahat, walang attitude, walang problema, kaya nanalo kami."

As Bacallo saw success in Honor of Kings, his former teammates and friends shared words of encouragement for the Filipino import.

"‘Yung mga feedback ng tropa ko sa ML, masaya sila sa narating ko kasi kaya ko pa pala mag-pro sa laro na ‘to. Naniniwala pa rin sila na kaya ko, na kaya ko pa maglaro. ‘Yung passion ko bumalik, ‘yung grind ko, and ayun nga, nag-all in lang talaga ako sa laro na ‘to. ‘Yung mga friends ko very supportive naman sila sa decision na magpatuloy sa HoK and lalo na ‘yung mga former teammates ko na sila Hadji (current midlaner for Blacklist International). Sabi sa akin ni Hadji na proud siya sa akin kasi nandito na ako ngayon and nakikita niya akong naglalaro,” said Bacallo.

Bacallo and Dominator Esports will face Malaysia's Black Shrew Esports in the grand finals on Sunday, October 27.

