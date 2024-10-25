Archers, Blue Eagles revisit rivalry as UAAP action resumes

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – UE vs NU

6:30 p.m. – DLSU vs ADMU

MANILA, Philippines — Barring any added class suspensions and extended inclement weather due to typhoon Kristine, the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball is a go for resumption Saturday starring archrivals La Salle and Ateneo at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m., with the Archers and Eagles tearing another page in their fabled rivalry after the duel between University of the East and National University at 2 p.m.

The UAAP on Wednesday cancelled the scheduled games between Ateneo and Adamson as well as UE and host University of the Philippines at the same venue, leaving the Eagles at the hands of the Archers instead in a quick turnaround.

Red-hot and reigning champion La Salle, on a six-game run, is already through to the Final Four this early at 9-1, while Ateneo, after a winless start, is finally gaining ground at 3-6 to join the heated semifinal race.

The Eagles last week hacked out a 67-64 win, their second straight, over University of Santo Tomas on the road at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion to tie Adamson and Far Eastern University just outside the Final Four picture, a win away from the fourth-running Tigers in a free fall at 4-6.

And that makes Ateneo a far more dangerous opponent this time, according to La Salle mentor Topex Robinson, compared to its easy 74-61 win in the first round.

“It will never change, whether where you are now and what’s your standing, you just forget everything because it’s gonna be Ateneo, which is also coming off a good run,” said Robinson after a massive 70-45 win over Adamson last week also in UST to become the UAAP's first semifinalist.

“Their guys are really picking up the system. You play one of the best programs and there’s so much history in this and we’re just grateful to be a part of it. More than anything else, we’re so excited to play our worthy rivals.”