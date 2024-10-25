^

Sports

Archers, Blue Eagles revisit rivalry as UAAP action resumes

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 3:35pm
Archers, Blue Eagles revisit rivalry as UAAP action resumes
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao (left) and Ateneo's Jared Bahay (right)
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

2 p.m. – UE vs NU

6:30 p.m. – DLSU vs ADMU

MANILA, Philippines — Barring any added class suspensions and extended inclement weather due to typhoon Kristine, the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball is a go for resumption Saturday starring archrivals La Salle and Ateneo at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 6:30 p.m., with the Archers and Eagles tearing another page in their fabled rivalry after the duel between University of the East and National University at 2 p.m.

The UAAP on Wednesday cancelled the scheduled games between Ateneo and Adamson as well as UE and host University of the Philippines at the same venue, leaving the Eagles at the hands of the Archers instead in a quick turnaround.

Red-hot and reigning champion La Salle, on a six-game run, is already through to the Final Four this early at 9-1, while Ateneo, after a winless start, is finally gaining ground at 3-6 to join the heated semifinal race.

The Eagles last week hacked out a 67-64 win, their second straight, over University of Santo Tomas on the road at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion to tie Adamson and Far Eastern University just outside the Final Four picture, a win away from the fourth-running Tigers in a free fall at 4-6.

And that makes Ateneo a far more dangerous opponent this time, according to La Salle mentor Topex Robinson, compared to its easy 74-61 win in the first round.

“It will never change, whether where you are now and what’s your standing, you just forget everything because it’s gonna be Ateneo, which is also coming off a good run,” said Robinson after a massive 70-45 win over Adamson last week also in UST to become the UAAP's first semifinalist.

“Their guys are really picking up the system. You play one of the best programs and there’s so much history in this and we’re just grateful to be a part of it. More than anything else, we’re so excited to play our worthy rivals.”

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PBA Finals Game 1 ticket sales to go to 'Kristine' victims

PBA Finals Game 1 ticket sales to go to 'Kristine' victims

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The PBA will be donating the entire ticket proceeds for Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup to those affected by the Severe...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Finals: Chot disregards TNT's past matchups vs Ginebra

PBA Finals: Chot disregards TNT's past matchups vs Ginebra

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Forget the past and focus on the present.
Sports
fbtw
Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

Chavit affirms long-term support for Philippine sports

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Politician and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson said he is always willing to lend a generous hand to advance...
Sports
fbtw
In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

In-form Kevin Yu knocking on door again in Zozo Championship

1 day ago
Three weeks after banging down the door to his first PGA Tour victory, Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu was hovering around...
Sports
fbtw

South Cotabato Warriors advance

17 hours ago
South Cotabato squeaked past Biñan Tatak Gel, 79-77, on Wednesday and clinched the last semifinal slot in the MPBL Sixth Season on Wednesday at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alas Pilipinas tests mettle at home in Asian senior beach volleyball tilt

Alas Pilipinas tests mettle at home in Asian senior beach volleyball tilt

2 hours ago
Stefanie Fejes and Jana Milutinovic of Australia will be back to seek another title as Alas Pilipinas battles for podium spots...
Sports
fbtw
Bersamina grabs solo lead in National Open Chess tourney

Bersamina grabs solo lead in National Open Chess tourney

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
International Master Paulo Bersamina racked up two straight victories, including one against Olympiad teammate Daniel Quizon,...
Sports
fbtw
Wolves rally to escape Kings

Wolves rally to escape Kings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back from 12 points down and squeaked past the Sacramento Kings, 117-115, on the road Friday...
Sports
fbtw
TNT&rsquo;s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

TNT’s Hollis-Jefferson a firm believer in rising Ginebra guard Abarrientos

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
TNT Tropang Giga import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson heaped praises on for Barangay Ginebra rookie RJ Abarrientos, saying he’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with