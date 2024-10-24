Tabuena, Quiban aim for strong comeback in IS Thailand golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Miguel Tabuena and Justin Quiban return to action in the $2-million International Series Thailand on Thursday, aiming for redemption after their performances in last week’s Black Mountain Championship in Hin Lek Fai, Thailand.

Both started strong with opening 69s, but Tabuena withdrew due to injury, and Quiban struggled with a second-round 72, missing the cut.

Determined to rebound, the Filipino duo will face stiff competition at the Thai Country Club in Hom Sin, where an elite field is ready to challenge for the title. Among the top contenders are Thai standouts, and last week’s surprise champion, American Michael Maguire.

Tabuena, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, faces a tough group alongside Asian Tour Order of Merit leader John Catlin of the US and Thai David Boriboonsub, teeing off at 12 p.m., while Quiban will battle Taiwanese Liu Yen-hung and local talent Pwin Ingkhapradit at 1 p.m.

Maguire, fresh off his playoff win over Catlin at Black Mountain, will tee off at 11:50 a.m. with Ben Campbell and Sangmoon Bae.

Other notable players vying for the championship include Scott Hend, Shiv Kapur, Prom Meesawat, Jazz Janewattananond, Phachara Khongwatmai and Jinichiro Kozuma.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan returns to the LPGA Tour at the $3 million Maybank Championship in Malaysia, hoping to regain form after missing the cut at the NW Arkansas Championship.

Drawing power from her long drives, Pagdanganan, also backed by ICTSI, will tee off at 7:26 a.m. with Kristen Gillman and Xiyu Lin at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club’s West Course.

The Maybank Championship features a star-studded lineup, including Patty Tavatanakit, Ariya Jutanugarn and Allisen Corpuz.

Yuka Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open champion, will start at 9:05 a.m. in a marquee group with Ko Jin-young and Jeeno Thitikul.