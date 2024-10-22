NBA League Pass available via Smart

MANILA, Philippines — As the 2024-25 NBA season tips off, mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is bringing all the hardcourt action at the fingertips of Filipinos via the NBA League Pass, the NBA’s premium live game subscription service.

Powered by Smart, prepaid and postpaid customers can subscribe to the NBA League Pass via Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for only P425 per month, enabling them to conveniently stream the NBA games and their favorite teams and players without the need for a credit card.

To activate the NBA League Pass - Monthly Pass, Smart subscribers can visit https://apps.smart.com.ph/NBALeaguepass/Brand/Smart.

With an NBA League Pass, Smart subscribers can follow the new NBA season and stay updated on everything that the world’s best basketball league has to offer.

The league will tip off Wednesday, October 23 (Manila time), with a double-header featuring the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics against the New York Knicks followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2024-25 season is packed with exciting storylines — from the highly anticipated Lakers debut of father-and-son tandem LeBron James and Bronny Jr. to the return of Klay Thompson to the Bay Area as the newest member of the Dallas Mavericks, and the road ahead for the Boston Celtics as they aim to become the first back-to-back NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

Live game access covers all marquee matchups throughout the regular season, including Christmas Day games, and the league’s key tentpole events such as the Emirates NBA Cup, NBA All-Star, the Play-In Tournament, playoffs and finals.