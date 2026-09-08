MPL PH: Team Liquid goes unbeaten in Week 3 to regain lead

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Team Liquid Philippines climbed back to the top of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 18 standings after a flawless Week 3 campaign.

The Cavalry swept TNC Pro Team, 2-0, before scoring another 2-0 victory over Twisted Minds PH to improve to 5-1 and move into first place with five points and a league-best +9 game differential.

Former leader ONIC Philippines dropped to second despite also sitting on five points. The Yellow Hedgehogs first edged TNC Pro Team, 2-1, but suffered its first series loss of the season after falling to Team Falcons PH, 1-2.

The victory allowed Falcons to strengthen its hold on third place with a 4-1 record and four points, staying within striking distance of the league leaders.

Aurora Gaming PH posted its first wins of the season, sweeping both Twisted Minds PH and Smart Omega, 2-0, to rise to fourth place with two points.

Smart Omega split its results during the week, defeating AP.Bren, 2-1, before falling to Aurora. TNC Pro Team also ended Week 3 with a 2-3 record after losses to ONIC and Team Liquid.

Meanwhile, AP.Bren's struggles continued as it dropped its lone series against Smart Omega to slide to 1-4, while Twisted Minds remained winless after suffering sweeps against Aurora and Team Liquid.

The regular season returns Friday, September 11, with Smart Omega against Twisted Minds at 5 p.m., followed by Aurora Gaming PH versus AP.Bren at 7:30 p.m.