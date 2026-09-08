^

Sports

MPL PH: Team Liquid goes unbeaten in Week 3 to regain lead

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2026 | 11:17am
MPL PH: Team Liquid goes unbeaten in Week 3 to regain lead

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Team Liquid Philippines climbed back to the top of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 18 standings after a flawless Week 3 campaign.

The Cavalry swept TNC Pro Team, 2-0, before scoring another 2-0 victory over Twisted Minds PH to improve to 5-1 and move into first place with five points and a league-best +9 game differential.

Former leader ONIC Philippines dropped to second despite also sitting on five points. The Yellow Hedgehogs first edged TNC Pro Team, 2-1, but suffered its first series loss of the season after falling to Team Falcons PH, 1-2.

The victory allowed Falcons to strengthen its hold on third place with a 4-1 record and four points, staying within striking distance of the league leaders.

Aurora Gaming PH posted its first wins of the season, sweeping both Twisted Minds PH and Smart Omega, 2-0, to rise to fourth place with two points.

Smart Omega split its results during the week, defeating AP.Bren, 2-1, before falling to Aurora. TNC Pro Team also ended Week 3 with a 2-3 record after losses to ONIC and Team Liquid.

Meanwhile, AP.Bren's struggles continued as it dropped its lone series against Smart Omega to slide to 1-4, while Twisted Minds remained winless after suffering sweeps against Aurora and Team Liquid.

The regular season returns Friday, September 11, with Smart Omega against Twisted Minds at 5 p.m., followed by Aurora Gaming PH versus AP.Bren at 7:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MLBB

MOBILE LEGENDS

MPL PH

MPL PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Was Gilas playing possum?

Was Gilas playing possum?

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Gilas 11-man team absorbed a painful whipping in two friendlies with the South Korean national team in Suwon last Friday and...
Sports
fbtw
China&rsquo;s 7-foot-4 teenage basketball player 'just a little girl'

China’s 7-foot-4 teenage basketball player 'just a little girl'

18 hours ago
Chinese teenage basketball player Zhang Ziyu stands 7-foot- 4 and towers over opponents at the Women's World Cup —...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz faces Shelton in blockbuster US Open quarterfinal

Alcaraz faces Shelton in blockbuster US Open quarterfinal

3 hours ago
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will face his toughest test yet when he takes on red-hot American Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Valenzuela, Rizal, Quezon City chalk up victories

MPBL: Valenzuela, Rizal, Quezon City chalk up victories

2 hours ago
The Valenzuela City Darkhorse rode two scoring spurts in the fourth quarter to topple the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 98-90, in...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka seeks answers to nagging achilles injury after US Open exit

Osaka seeks answers to nagging achilles injury after US Open exit

2 hours ago
Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka says she'll try to get to the bottom of a lingering left Achilles tendon injury...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fierce duels loom in ICTSI Summit Point

Fierce duels loom in ICTSI Summit Point

11 hours ago
The men and women of the local golf tour swing back into action, slugging it out in the ICTSI Summit Point Championships beginning...
Sports
fbtw
Oba-ob blasts Adiaton

Oba-ob blasts Adiaton

11 hours ago
Rabie Oba-ob opened his 2026 MIA Badminton Challenge Cup campaign in dominant fashion, blasting Iammai Adiaton, 15–9,...
Sports
fbtw
Oba-ob blasts Adiaton

Oba-ob blasts Adiaton

11 hours ago
Rabie Oba-ob opened his 2026 MIA Badminton Challenge Cup campaign in dominant fashion, blasting Iammai Adiaton, 15–9,...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna emphasizes readiness for World Chess Olympiad

Frayna emphasizes readiness for World Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Battle-ready. That was how Filipina Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna summed up her form after she won the Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with