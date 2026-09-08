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TEC takes solo lead; Boom stays unbeaten in PKL Fall 2026

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2026 | 11:41am
TEC takes solo lead; Boom stays unbeaten in PKL Fall 2026

MANILA, Philippines — Titan Esports Club (TEC) moved into sole possession of first place, while Boom Esports remained unbeaten after Week 2 of the Philippines Kings League (PKL) Fall 2026 regular season.

TEC improved to 5-0 after securing victories over Team Alpha and Sharkz over the weekend. The team swept Alpha, 3-0, before defeating Sharkz, 3-1, to finish the week with a league-best +12 game differential.

Boom Esports likewise extended its unbeaten run to 5-0 following a pair of victories. The squad opened the week with a 3-0 sweep of Code Unknown before handing TNT Tropang Alab its first loss of the season at 3-1.

The defeat dropped TNT from the top spot after entering Week 2 with a perfect 3-0 record in the standings. TNT recovered with a 3-0 sweep over Code Unknown to close the week with a 4-1 record in the regular season.

JGame Esports also suffered its first setback of the split. After sweeping Team Alpha and Sharkz, the team, however, fell to Boom, 3-1, tying with TNT for third place with identical 4-1 records and +10 game differentials.

Team Nemesis PH retained its hold on fifth place after winning all its matches this week. Nemesis defeated MDM Esports, 3-1, before sweeping HYVE All Stars to improve to 3-1 record.

Further down the standings, MDM Esports picked up its first match victory of the season, surviving Code Unknown, 3-2, after opening the week with a loss to Nemesis. The result lifted MDM to 7th place in the rankings.

Sharkz, meanwhile, endured a difficult week, dropping all three of its matches against JGame, TEC and Team Alpha to fall to 1-4 standing.

Code Unknown remained winless after losses to Boom, MDM and TNT, slipping to 0-5, while HYVE All Stars and Team Alpha also stayed without a victory after Week 2.

PKL Fall 2026 returns for Week 3 on Thursday, September 10, with MDM Esports taking on HYVE All Stars at 4 p.m., followed by Team Nemesis PH and Team Alpha at 7 p.m. 

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