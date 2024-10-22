^

Philippine edition of LaLiga Youth Football a success

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 22, 2024 | 11:34am
This grassroots tournament, organized by LaLiga together with RSA 1 Group and Epic Management, aims to become the benchmark tournament in grassroots football in the region through its multiple local editions and to boost football talent throughout the Southeast Asian region.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 80 teams and 1,380 young youthful footballers competed on October 18-20 in front of more than 7,000 fans in the first edition of the LaLiga Youth Tournament at the New Clark City Stadium. 

A total of five winners were announced for each age category, with Crocs FC Davao winning in the U8, U10 and U12 divisions. Total FC won the Cup for the U14 category, while the white team of De La Salle Santiago Zobel grabbed the title in the U16 category.

“We are thrilled with the success of the LaLiga Youth Tournament here in the Philippines,” said Ed Pasion, president of Epic Management Inc. “This event was more than just a series of matches — it was a celebration of football and the exceptional talent of young players from across Asia. The passion and energy we experienced throughout the tournament were incredible, and it’s clear that the future of football is bright. We’re proud to have provided an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, and we look forward to continuing to grow the sport in the Philippines and the region.”

Added Iván Codina, director of the LaLiga Singapore Office, “We are very committed to the development of global grassroots football, and aim to work to the highest quality standards and to establish the LaLiga Youth Tournament brand as a reference in the region, thus we are very proud of the success of this edition in the Philippines.” 

The excellent summer of Spanish football saw this Iberian Peninsula nation win both Euro 2024 and the men's football gold medal at the Olympics, as well as the numerous titles won by the women's teams this season, shows the strength of Spanish football. Specifically, at Euro 2024 where 25 of the 26 players came from the youth teams of 11 different LaLiga clubs. These are the results of work that has been carried out for years in the grassroots football and youth academies of LaLiga clubs, and which LaLiga seeks to export to support the growth of world football.

