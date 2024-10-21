Women's Run PH 2024 a rousing success

MANILA, Philippines — Over 6,000 women joined in the fun for the 2024 Women’s Run PH on Sunday at the UP Diliman campus.

Kristine Santillan topped the 10K race timing at 47 minutes and 45 seconds in the run organized by RUNRIO and co-presented by Anlene in observation of World Osteoporosis Day.

Ma. Isabelita Remedios Teano wasn’t far behind with her time of 48 minutes and 59 seconds, while completing the top three was Arielle Chantal Guado who clocked in at 51 minutes and 54 seconds.

“What’s nice about this event is we get to celebrate and empower each other,” said Women’s Run PH founder and CEO Nicole dela Cruz of this run, which also had Marie France and Watsons as major sponsors, Le Minerale as official hydration partner, Gatorade as official sports drink, and Rudy Project as official registration partner.

It’s a big jump from last year’s inaugural event, which only drew 1,700 runners.

“We’re here to promote health and wellness for the women, and we’re also happy to see here men supporting women. I’m hoping that next year, palaki pa tayo ng palaki,” said dela Cruz as Women’s Run PH partnered with PGH Cancer Survivor’s Organization in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Criselda del Rosario was the fastest in 5K with her time of 23 minutes and 29 seconds, followed by Paula Vinia Tuazon (23:48) and Beverly Manansala (24:06), while Joyce Ann Valdez (5:04), Akira Peroque (6:00), and Kathryn Panlillo (6:03) were the podium finishers in the 1K run.

The event also had Philippine Daily Inquirer, When In Manila, and Bilyonaryo News Channel as its official media partners, Ice Bath Manila as official ice bath partner, and sponsored by Unilab, Kremil-S, Hey! Salad, Gluta- C, Best Shape, McCormick, The Happy Blue House, Red Planet Hotels, Sanita, Daily Fix, Herbatint, Mood Food, Pureganics and Danarra of Beauty Elements Ventures Inc, Kojie San Sun Protect, The Real Skin, Deonat, Fuwa-Fuwa, Snake Cooling Powder, Century Tuna, iColor, Belo, Akemiglow, The Oracle Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center, Vagisil, Y.O.U, Lavojoy, Love K – Glow, C2, Green Tee Inc (Park Access), Freestyle 21 Café, Charmee, Jeunesse, Sisters, Ph Care and Gynepro, Modess, and Cleene.

Women’s Run PH will also have its second staging for the year in Iloilo, to be held at Megaworld Blvd. on November 10.