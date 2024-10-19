^

Sports

Bono erupts for 37 as Adamson nips Mapua in Pinoyliga Alumni Cup

Philstar.com
October 19, 2024 | 11:47am
MANILA, Philippines — Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Ken Bono exploded for 37 points as he led Adamson University to a thrilling 96-92 win against Mapua in the 2023 Pinoyliga Alumni Cup early this week at the Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

Bono, who won the MVP plum in the UAAP back in 2006, proved he still has the touch as he delivered a booming three-pointer in the final moments that gave the Falcons the lead, 93-92.

The 6-foot-5 Bono, who also had six rebounds and two assists, was the No.6 overall pick by Alaska during the PBA Rookie Draft in 2007. Bono also played for San Miguel Beer, Coca-Cola, Barako Bull, B-Meg/San Mig Coffee, Meralco and TNT Ka-Tropa.

He earned PBA titles with San Miguel (2009 Fiesta Cup) and San Mig (2013 Governors Cup).

Ryan Monteclaro also stepped up big with clutch free throws as he drained three freebies in the final moments of the game to give Adamson its first win in the meet for under-40 category.

The tournament, which also has a category for the under-30 players, is now on its fourth season organized by Pinoyliga Cup under tournament director Benny Benitez of Prime Edge Marketing.

The University of the East Red Warriors - powered by former PBA superstars Ronald Tubia and Paul Artadi - will try to win a third straight championship in the U40 category, while the Mapua Cardinals hope to repeat in the U30 of this tourney backed by Smart, LGR, Eastern Communications, Kick-Start Coffee and Amelie Hotel.

In the juniors division, the La Salle Green Hills Greenies stunned UAAP champion Adamson Baby Falcons with a nail-biting 64-63 win. Dale Ortega led LSGH with 15 points and six rebounds.

Action resumes Sunday, October 20, as the San Sebastian Staglets meet the Santo Tomas Tigers Cubs at 11 a.m., followed by the 1 p.m. match between the Mapua Red Robins and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigidiers.

