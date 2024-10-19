Padrigao rues crucial misses in Tigers' OT loss vs Archers

MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas guard Forthsky Padrigao reflected on botching crucial free throws in the Growling Tigers 96-87 overtime loss to La Salle in their UAAP Season 87 clash last Wednesday, October 16.

As the Tigers shaved off a 20-point deficit to force overtime, Padrigao had a chance to put his team ahead and end their nine-year losing streak against the Green Archers.

He was fouled with 24.1 seconds remaining, and the call was upgraded to an unsportsmanlike foul, sending him to the free throw line.

The guard was able to make the freebie as UST tied things up, but his second, which would have pushed the lead to the side of the Tigers, rimmed out.

Speaking of the crucial free throws, the floor general bared that he thought the second attempt free throw would go in.

“I was confident with my first shot when it got in, pero wala namintis ko talaga yung dalawa eh, pero I love how we fought throughout this game,” Padrigao said.

“It’s been tough — 20-point lead — we came back kaya lang yung free throws, so next game na lang kami (babawi). We have Ateneo on Saturday,” he added.

Padrigao also noted that the absence of their foreign student athlete Mohamed Tounkara due to suspension after netting two technical fouls versus La Salle would be definitely a factor despite playing at their home court on Saturday.

“I think without Mo, it’s going to be tougher for us,” he said.

“For me, it’s just really a normal game same lang as the others. Minsan nga home court napapasama, as a team we’re complacent, confident, but we need to make sure… because you know Ateneo won their last game against NU and they are prepared,” he added.

Despite the loss to La Salle, Padrigao stressed they needed the experience in facing tougher situations.

“I think yung experiences na ganto talagang bagay sa amin, na I think it would help our team moving forward. I don’t think we’ve experience this before eh,” he said.

“It’s a good thing na lumaban kami pero its not enough. Nasa second round na rin tayo. Hindi na enough yung lumaban lang kami. We really need those wins.”

The Tigers will try to end their slump when they face the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday, October 20, at their home court at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. — Brent Sagre, intern